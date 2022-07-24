New boy Raphinha helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 but Frenkie de Jong starts on the bench AGAIN

The new acquisition of Raphinha’s goal in the 27th minute was enough to give Barcelona a 1-0 El Classico pre-season win over Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian was the only goal of the game – and his second in as many games – and came on the edge of the Real penalty area after a loose pass before unleashing a precise attack.

In a city no stranger to spectacle, Barca produced a performance that matched the podium to beat Real and, while pre-season friendly, has been a Real side with the likes of Vinicius, Eden Hazard and David Alaba.

Barcelona boss Xavi has now beaten bitter rivals Real Madrid twice in a row

And Raphinha wasn’t the only recent arrival from Barca to kick off the game. Former Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski made his first appearance for his new club and would have been on the scoresheet immediately had it not been for Thibaut Courtois’ good save.

Raphinha scored his second goal in as many games for his new club

While the stats on paper would say this was a fairly even game, with almost equal possession, over 500 passes on both sides and plenty of shots on both sides, Los Blancos failed to hit the Barca goal once. to disturb.

Despite Federico Valverde hitting the post in the 18th minute, Real failed to get a single shot on target, while Barca netted six in the match.

It may not have been a competitive game, but he still had the fire you would expect from a Classico, and a fight broke out just before half-time after a late challenge from veteran Blaugrana left-back Jordi Alba.

Both sides made big changes throughout the game, with Barca making 11 in total, while Real’s only player to last the full 90 minutes was Belgian keeper Courtois, who almost single-handedly kept his side in the game.

Sergino Dest could have doubled the Catalan giants’ lead late, but his fired shot was tipped over the crossbar by Courtois, saving his side again.

Carlo Ancelotti may have been disappointed with his European champions, but he will know that his side can do better with legendary duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on the bench, and Mexican club Club America will give him the opportunity to El Classic defeat to rest.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team was lined up without Luka Modric or Toni Kroos in midfield

Xavi has now beaten his bitterest rivals twice after beating Los Blancos 4-0 at the Bernabeu in March, and he hopes his side can continue the impressive display with a win against Juventus in Dallas on Wednesday.

Xavi’s side was notable for the absence of Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in the 11th base, which was perhaps the only name that kept Los Cules from being at full strength.

And when he entered the fray, he was used as a centre-back, although Xavi insists his positioning will not affect his future in Catalonia, and as long as he plays for Barca, De Jong will have a part to play.

Frenkie de Jong remained on the bench from the start of the match against Real Madrid

De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona, ​​but the Catalan giants have to deduct him from the wage bill to register their new signings – including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen – with LaLiga.

Barcelona have made no secret of poking around with De Jong and he has been Manchester United’s main target all summer, with club chiefs Richard Arnold and John Murtough recently spotted in the Spanish city trying to strike a deal.

He is also said to be very concerned about United’s functioning, with the player saying it is run ‘irregularly’ by management.