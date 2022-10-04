New book examines gender on legal response to domestic violence

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Significant progress has been made over the past 40 years in reducing the incidence of domestic violence (DV) in our communities. However, this progress has been uneven due to persistent misconceptions about the causes and dynamics of domestic violence.

“Gender and Domestic Violence: Contemporary Legal Practice and Intervention Reforms,” a new book edited and written by Brenda Russell, professor of psychology at Penn State Berks, and John Hamel, licensed clinical social worker, practitioner, researcher, and editor-in-chief. head of the magazine Partner Abusepresents empirical research findings and reform recommendations for prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, policymakers, and intervention providers with the aim of correcting deficiencies in legal and law enforcement responses to domestic violence.

Domestic violence, also more recently known as intimate partner violence (IPV), is a major social and public health problem in the United States and worldwide. Early research into domestic violence focused on female victimization, as this was essential in recognizing the plight of many women who were exploited and abused by men.

This created a social movement that merged with the feminist political views that IPV was a gender-based phenomenon where men use abuse to maintain patriarchy. However, when studies began examining other populations affected by IPV victimization (men and sexual minorities), they consistently found that IPV victimization tends to be similar for gender and sexual orientation. Despite this knowledge, societal perceptions and IPV policies continue to adhere to the gender paradigm that primarily focuses on men as perpetrators and women as victims.

According to Russell and Hamel, the causes and dynamics of domestic violence include an exaggerated focus on men as perpetrators and women as victims. Over time, this has resulted in a heavy-handed response from law enforcement that jeopardizes the rights of criminal suspects without necessarily reducing violence. The book confronts the idea that certain beliefs shared by victim advocates, legal actors and other stakeholders have led to the use of ineffective and potentially harmful one-size-fits-all intervention policies that jeopardize due process of suspects and the safety of victims. can bring.

“There is a shared belief that DV or IPV is tied to gender and is primarily a crime against women,” Russell said. “Unfortunately, this shared belief has greatly influenced legal decision-making and practices.”

While some men are motivated to attack their partners in order to maintain male privilege, there is evidence that most do so for personality and relationship reasons – to get what they want, to punish, out of jealousy, in retaliation – when they being under the influence of substances, in self-defense, or to express anger or other emotions. Motives are the same for LGBTQ+ offenders as for heterosexual offenders. In addition, women commit IPV for the same reasons as men, with self-defense being one of the least endorsed motives.

There is also great concern for children who witness IPV in the home. Regardless of which parent inflicts IPV on the other parent, children are at risk for behavioral and academic difficulties. They are also at risk of committing IPV themselves in adolescence or adulthood, and exhibit various mental health or substance use disorders.

In addition, the researchers examined the tools used in IPV training, which they find are rarely inclusive, often imprecisely defined and incomplete. The tools were originally intended to apply only to heterosexual male offenders, which does not account for much more common variants of mutually escalating couple dynamics or IPV abuse among sexual minorities.

Contributors to the book include practicing attorneys, practitioners, and scientists who provide information and suggestions to those working in the field to consider gender-inclusive frameworks, from arrest, investigative techniques, custody disputes, parental alienation, jury decision-making, to treatment, including abuser intervention, holding criminals accountable, and suggestions for policy reform.

The aim of the book is to build a foundation from which those working in that space can transcend the gender paradigm by recognizing inequalities and applying tools that improve research, policing and practice. The findings highlight the use of data and evidence versus reinforced systematic stereotypes that persist in the legal and criminal justice systems.

“We want people to understand that there is evidence-based research information about how gender is not the determining factor for who commits domestic violence. IPV is no longer a gender-based crime, but rather a crime that goes beyond gender or sexual identity or orientation Hamel remarked. “We hope that this book will empower those who work in the courts, lawyers, or in the DV/IPV policy space to make long-awaited changes to the system and make progress toward eradicating domestic violence while reduce individual and family trauma.”

More information:

Gender and Domestic Violence: Contemporary Legal Practice and Interventional Reforms, edited by Brenda Russell and John Hamel. Gender and Domestic Violence: Contemporary Legal Practice and Interventional Reforms, edited by Brenda Russell and John Hamel. global.oup.com/academic/produc … 64028?cc=us&lang=nl&

Provided by Pennsylvania State University

