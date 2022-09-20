New book claims that Roman Abramovich nearly bought Arsenal in 2003 but club was ‘not for sale’.

New book also claims Abramovich tried to sign Thierry Henry to Chelsea

The Russian billionaire also spoke to Tottenham’s chairman about buying the club

Roman Abramovich almost bought Arsenal in 2003 but said they were not for sale

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea but was told the club was not for sale by Swiss bankers, it has emerged.

That’s a revelation in a new book, The Club, written by Wall Street journalists Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg, and The sun reports the landscape of the Premier League could have been very different if the Russian billionaire had invested in the north side of London.

The book claims that in 2003 Abramovich hired the Swiss bank UBS to look at the finances of top football clubs in England and was told that Arsenal was ‘categorically not for sale’.

However, it is later stated that David Dein believes that the club owners would have cashed in if Abramovich had come and called with a serious offer to the Gunners.

It is also claimed that the Russian oligarch also met with Tottenham’s owners while also trying to lure Thierry Henry to Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was in his Premier League pomp.

Instead, Abramovich ended up on the other side of London and bought Chelsea in a reign that was to last 19 years as the club’s owner.

Roman’s millions bankrolled Chelsea’s success, which has included five Premier League wins

During his 19 years as manager, Chelsea won 21 trophies, including the Champions League twice

During his tenure as owner of Chelsea, the 55-year-old transformed the club. Investing in some of the world’s best players in a dynasty that saw the Blues win 21 trophies.

The trophy included five Premier League triumphs, five FA Cup wins and two Champions League successes. He also oversaw the hiring and firing of 13 managers during his time in charge of the club.

His ownership came to an earlier year when he was forced to relinquish control of the club as part of government sanctions imposed on him over his links to Russia and their invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich hired Jose Mourinho, who brought success to the club in his two separate tenures

Abramovich penned an emotional farewell to the club, calling owning Chelsea the ‘honour of a lifetime’ in a 234-word statement.

American billionaire Todd Boehly bought the club in May, paying £4.25bn to succeed Abramovich as owner of The Blues.

Boehly has quickly shown he shares a similar ruthless streak to his predecessor by sacking Thomas Tuchel after just six games into the Premier League season.