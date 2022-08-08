New Book Chronicles Trump’s Fraught Relationship With Top Military Officials

“I believe you have caused great and irreparable damage to my country,” the general wrote in the previously unpublished letter, published in its entirety by The New Yorker. General Milley wrote that Mr. Trump did not honor those who fought fascism and the Nazis during World War II.

“It is now clear to me that you do not understand that world order,” General Milley wrote. “You don’t understand what the war was about. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles we have fought against. And I can’t be a party to that.”

Still, General Milley ultimately decided to remain in office so that he could ensure that the military could serve as a bulwark against an increasingly out-of-control president, the book’s authors said.

“‘I’ll just fight him,'” General Milley told his staff, according to the New Yorker excerpt. “The challenge, as he saw it, was to prevent Trump from doing any more damage, while also acting in a manner consistent with his obligation to carry out the orders of his commander in chief. “If they want to court-martial me or put me in jail, do it.”

In addition to the revelations about General Milley, the excerpt from the book reveals new details about Mr. Trump’s interactions with his top military and national security officials, and documents the dramatic efforts of the former president’s top aides to secure a domestic or international crisis in the weeks. after Mr Trump lost his reelection bid.

In the summer of 2017, the book excerpt reveals, Mr. Trump returned from watching the Bastille Day parade in Paris and told Mr. Kelly he wanted one of his own. But the president said to Mr. Kelly, “Look, I don’t want injured men in the parade. This doesn’t look good to me,” the authors write.