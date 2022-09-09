New Black Adam trailer hints he could end up being a hero after all

Warner Bros. has made its debut a new trailer in front of Black Adam, the DC universe movie starring Dwayne Johnson. If you’ve watched the July trailer, you’ll recognize a lot of familiar footage here – Black Adam insists he’s a bad guy, but there are some hints that he’ll eventually have to choose to be a good guy.

I admit I don’t know that much about Black Adam as a character, so I’ll refer you to my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore’s article on the July trailer for some more context there. The film will also feature other DC characters such as Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and this movie might not be the only time we see them and their much-longer-than-the-Justice League superhero team, the Justice Society. In a tweet, Johnson says: Black Adam is the beginning of “a new era in the DC universe.”

Black Adam opens in theaters on October 21.