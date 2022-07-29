New bioremediation material can clean ‘forever chemicals’

PFAS are adsorbed into the cell wall of the plant material. When the fungus consumes the plant, it also eats the chemical that was adsorbed. Credit: Susie Dai



A new bioremediation technology for cleaning up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, chemical pollutants that threaten human health and ecosystem sustainability, has been developed by Texas A&M AgriLife researchers. The material has potential for commercial application for the removal of PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’.

Published 28 July in nature communicationthe research was a collaboration of Susie Dai, Ph.D., associate professor in the Texas A&M Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, and Joshua Yuan, Ph.D., chair and professor at Washington University in St. Louis Department of Energy , Environmental and Chemical Engineering, formerly with the Texas A&M Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology.

Removing PFAS contamination is a challenge

PFAS are used in many applications such as food packaging and packaging, dental floss, extinguishing foam, non-stick cookware, textiles and electronics. Today, PFAS are widely spread into the environment through manufacturing or through products containing the chemicals, Dai said.

But according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, scientific studies show that some of these chemicals can be harmful to humans and wildlife at certain levels. Health effects can include:

Reproductive effects such as reduced fertility or increased high blood pressure in pregnant women.

Developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty, bone variations, or behavioral changes.

Increased risk of some cancers, including prostate, kidney, and testicular cancer.

Decreased ability of the body’s immune system to fight infection, including reduced vaccine response.

Interference with the body’s natural hormones.

Elevated cholesterol and/or risk of obesity.

“PFAS do not break down easily in the environment and are toxic even at trace concentrations,” Dai says. “They must be removed and destroyed to prevent human exposure and negative impacts on the ecosystem.

“PFAS are so stable because they are composed of a chain of carbon and fluorine atoms linked together, and the carbon-fluorine bond is one of the strongest chemical bonds. They can exist in very low concentration in water and you have to concentrate and then destroy them.”

The current way to destroy them is to burn them, an expensive multi-step process. Commercial products such as activated carbon are used as a cleaning material to adsorb the PFAS compounds. The material is then sent to be burned.

Sustainable and cheap alternative

Dai and Yuan developed a technique to use a plant material to adsorb the PFAS and dispose of them with microbial fungi that literally eat the “forever chemicals.”

“We have produced a sustainable plant material that can be used to concentrate the PFAS chemicals,” Dai said.

“The plant’s cell wall material serves as a framework to adsorb the PFAS,” she said. “Then this material and the adsorbed chemical serve as food for a microbial fungus. The fungus eats it, it’s gone and you have no disposal problem. Basically, the fungus does the detoxification process.”

This is a sustainable treatment system with powerful potential to remove harmful chemicals to protect human health and the ecosystem in a non-toxic, more cost-effective way, Dai said.

Potential Commercial Applications

The EPA has established a nationwide program to monitor the frequency and levels of PFAS in public water systems and is considering adding PFAS thresholds to drinking water standards.

“If thresholds become part of drinking water standards, municipal water treatment plants must comply with EPA regulations. Manufacturers will have to monitor these chemicals and remove them if necessary,” said Dai.

The innovative biomass remediation that Dai and Yuan have developed could help implement these changes more cost-effectively. Interest in this technology goes beyond drinking water standards.

“We live on a planet where every part interacts,” Dai said. “People are concerned not only about the water, but also about the local crops that are produced by using that water to feed the animals that are part of the food supply.”

PFAS chemicals don’t last forever

More information:

Jinghao Li et al, Sustainable environmental remediation via biomimetic multifunctional lignocellulosic nano-framework, nature communication (2022). Jinghao Li et al, Sustainable environmental remediation via biomimetic multifunctional lignocellulosic nano-framework,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31881-5

