New biological sensor detects hidden disease in potatoes

Credit: Hebrew University of Jerusalem



Despite advances in increased food production, half of all the world’s harvested food is lost to putrefaction caused by microorganisms. Plants release various volatile organic compounds into their environment, which can be monitored for early detection of plant diseases and prevention of food loss.

A new study published in Talanta and led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) and the Israeli Agricultural Research Organization (Volcani Institute) describes the success of a biological sensor for early detection of hidden diseases in potato tubers, one of Israel’s major export industries at 700,000 tons per year.

Israeli farmers import European potatoes for planting in Israel. However, a certain percentage of them carry a disease – visible or invisible – that causes rot and significantly reduces the quality of the potato. The Hebrew University and Volcanoes alliance is about to change that. They have developed a sensor that detects disease and can be used to prevent the growth and spread of rot. Their study, published in the forthcoming issue of Talanta, was performed by Dr. Dorin Harpaz and her Ph.D. student Boris Veltman at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the HU, supervised by Dr. Evgeni Eltzov of the Volcani Institute. The team worked with Dr. Sarit Melamed and Dr. Zipora Tietel of the Volcani Institute, as well as Dr. Leah Tsror of the Gilat Research Center.

The sensor relies on smart bioengineering and optics. When the sensor is exposed to an infected potato, a bacterial compound inside lights up – the strength of the luminescence indicating the concentration and composition of the rot. “The intensity of the light given off by the bacteria panel makes it possible to quickly and measurably analyze the characteristics of the disease, which the sensor can ‘smell’ before any visible symptoms appear,” explains Eltzov. “The biosensor we have developed will help identify diseased potatoes that have no external indications yet, and keep them away from healthy tubers, thus preventing rot from developing or spreading to other healthy plants.” Harpaz added.

To form the bacteria panel, the team created a composite of four genetically engineered bacteria that measure biological toxicity. In this study, the biological sensor detected disease before there was a visible trace, and made the optical sensor shine twice as bright as the sensors in uninfected potatoes. Their capabilities were also demonstrated in a previous study using the sensors to detect toxicity from artificial sweeteners in sports supplements.

According to the researchers, the early detection of diseases – before the potatoes are exported to foreign markets or replanted – offers a significant benefit to food growers. “The biological sensor can be used to quickly and economically identify hidden rot in potatoes, enable better post-harvest management and reduce food waste, which is especially important given the current global food crisis,” concluded Harpaz.

Boris Veltman et al, Whole cell bacterial biosensor for volatile detection of Pectobacterium infected potatoes allows early identification of potato tuber soft rot disease, Talanta (2022). Boris Veltman et al, Whole cell bacterial biosensor for volatile detection of Pectobacterium infected potatoes allows early identification of potato tuber soft rot disease,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.talanta.2022.123545

Provided by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

