New biodiversity credits scheme will pay Australians to nurture environment

A new biodiversity credit program will pay Australians to restore and nurture habitat on their properties.

The scheme, outlined by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at an event in regional NSW on Friday, will operate in much the same way as the carbon credit scheme.

Anthony Albanese (pictured left, with girlfriend Jodie Haydon) told a nationwide summit that the government will pass laws to set up a biodiversity market, similar to the carbon credit scheme

Farmers would receive biodiversity certificates or credits for planting vegetation along a hillside to stop erosion and protect the local soil.

It would also reward the creation of connections between different habitats, allowing endangered species to survive.

Albanian told The Daily Telegraph Bush Summit that it is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity not only to protect Australia’s natural environment, but also to kick-start a nationwide restoration’.

“We will introduce legislation to support a biodiversity market,” he said.

The biodiversity and carbon credit markets will operate in parallel and be regulated by the Clean Energy Regulator.

“As companies want to invest in carbon offset projects, such as tree planting, we need to ensure that farmers and the environment benefit from them,” said Mr Albanese.

“We need to protect waterways, provide habitats for native species, reduce erosion, protect topsoil, improve drought resilience and provide shelter for livestock.

‘Giving a market value to biodiversity helps us with that.’

The Australian Land Conservation Alliance estimates that more than $1 billion per year is needed to restore and prevent further degradation of the landscape.

Companies that need to offset unavoidable environmental impacts can also be potential buyers in a biodiversity credit market.

The Prime Minister also announced $75 million in mitigation measures for NSW communities affected by this year’s devastating floods.

The money will go to the 62 municipalities affected by flooding in February and March this year.

Projects to be funded include: a flood impact report and risk management measures, a levees evaluation and improvement programme, valley level flood risk management assessments, flood warning infrastructure, flood mitigation infrastructure and voluntary housing.