New battery for electric cars charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A game-changing new battery for electric vehicles (EVs) that charges in three minutes and lasts 20 years could soon appear in new cars.

Adden Energy, a startup based in Waltham, Massachusetts, has secured a license and $5.15 million in funding to build the battery design to scale to fit EVs.

The battery, developed by Harvard scientists, is lithium metal, rather than lithium-ion found in EVs already on the market.

The intricate design, inspired by a BLT sandwich, prevents the growth of troublesome ‘dendrites’ that grow in lithium metal batteries and shorten their life.

Harvard has granted an exclusive license to Adden Energy to develop the solid-state lithium metal battery. The startup aims to scale the battery into a palm-sized ‘pouch-cell’ — which has components enclosed in an aluminum-coated film (pictured)

Long-lasting, fast-charging batteries are essential for the expansion of the EV market, but today’s lithium-ion batteries fall short, being too heavy, too expensive and taking too long to charge (file photo)

Currently, EVs contain lithium-ion batteries that deteriorate over time and last up to seven or eight years depending on how much they’re used — just like a smartphone battery.

LITHIUM ION VS LITHIUM METAL Lithium metal batteries contain metallic lithium while lithium ion batteries contain lithium which is present in the electrolyte only in ionic form. Most lithium metal batteries are not rechargeable while lithium ion batteries are. However, rechargeable lithium metal batteries are under development. Lithium-ion currently powers EVs already on the market from Tesla and other companies, as well as laptops and smartphones. Long-lasting and fast-charging batteries are essential for the expansion of the EV market, but today’s lithium-ion batteries fall short, being too heavy, too expensive and taking too long to charge. Source: IATA/Green Batteries

These lithium-ion batteries can be replaced, but they can cost thousands of pounds, meaning drivers are often better off buying a brand new EV.

But this new solid-state lithium-metal battery can extend the life of EVs to a length comparable to that of petrol and diesel cars – up to 20 years – without ever needing to replace the battery during that time.

In the lab, the team’s battery prototype has achieved a battery charge rate of a staggering three minutes with over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime.

The new technology was created by Xin Li and colleagues at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS).

Adden Energy was co-founded in 2021 by Li, along with William Fitzhugh and Luhan Ye, who both contributed to the development of the technology as graduate students in Li’s Harvard lab.

The startup aims to scale the battery to a palm-sized “pouch cell” — the components of which are enclosed in an aluminum-coated film — and then to a full vehicle battery over the next three to five years.

“We’ve achieved 5,000 to 10,000 charge cycles in the lab over a battery’s lifetime, compared to 2,000 to 3,000 charge cycles for even the best-in-class now, and we don’t see a fundamental limit to scaling our battery technology,” Li said. “That could be a game changer.”

Lithium metal batteries contain significantly more energy in the same volume and charge in a fraction of the time compared to traditional lithium ion batteries.

But they are prone to forming “dendrites” – small, rigid tree-like structures that accelerate battery failure.

Researchers have therefore sought to harness the potential of solid-state lithium metal batteries, using a unique BLT-inspired design.

Think of the battery as a BLT sandwich. First comes the bread (the lithium metal anode) followed by lettuce (a layer of graphite). Then a layer of tomatoes (the first electrolyte) and a layer of bacon (the second electrolyte). Finish it off with another layer of tomatoes and the last piece of bread (the cathode)

WHAT ARE DENDRITES? Dendrites are small, rigid tree-like structures that can grow in a lithium battery. Their needle-like projections are called whiskers. They increase unwanted reactions between the electrolyte and the lithium, causing the battery to fail more quickly. Dendrites and whiskers hinder the widespread use of lithium metal batteries, which have a higher energy density than their commonly used lithium-ion counterparts. Source: DOE/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

A lithium metal battery uses lithium in its pure metallic form, rather than lithium compounds used in lithium ion batteries.

Meanwhile, “solid state” just refers to the use of solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte, rather than the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes found in lithium ion.

“If you want to electrify vehicles, a solid-state battery is the way to go,” said Li, scientific advisor to Adden Energy.

“We wanted to commercialize this technology because we consider our technology to be unique compared to other solid-state batteries.”

Batteries have three main components: the anode, cathode and electrolyte.

The electrolyte (usually a chemical) separates the anode and cathode and moves the flow of electrical charge between the two.

Lithium-ion batteries move lithium ions from the cathode to the anode during charging.

But when the anode is made of lithium metal, needle-like structures called dendrites form on its surface.

These structures grow like roots in the electrolyte and pierce the barrier separating the anode and cathode, potentially igniting the battery.

Lithium-ion batteries contain two electrodes — one made of lithium (cathode) and one of carbon (anode) — immersed in a liquid or paste called an electrolyte. When the battery is charged, electrons attached to the ions flow through a circuit, powering a device

To meet this challenge, Li and his team designed a multilayer battery that captures different materials with different stabilities between the anode and cathode.

As previously described in Naturethe design prevents the penetration of lithium dendrites by controlling and holding them.

The battery is so layered – first comes the bread (the lithium metal anode) followed by lettuce (a layer of graphite).

Then a layer of tomatoes (the first electrolyte) and a layer of bacon (the second electrolyte) and finally another layer of tomatoes and the last piece of bread (the cathode).

The first electrolyte is more stable with lithium but prone to dendrite penetration, while the second electrolyte is less stable with lithium but seems immune to dendrites.

In this design, dendrites are allowed to grow through the graphite and the first electrolyte, but are stopped when they reach the second.

In other words, the dendrites grow through the lettuce and tomato but stop at the bacon. The bacon barrier prevents the dendrites from penetrating through the battery and causing a short circuit.

The battery is also self-healing — meaning the chemistry makes it possible to fill in gaps created by dendrites.

“Normally, in other semiconductor designs, lithium metal anodes develop dendrites, twig-like growths that can gradually penetrate through the electrolyte to the cathode,” says Ye, who is now CTO of Adden Energy.

‘We beat the growth of dendrites before they can cause damage, through new structural and material designs.

‘As a result, the device can maintain its high performance over a long lifetime. Our recent research shows that this nice feature can also be retained when scaling up.’

Researchers also emphasize the importance of helping accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly EVs in the face of the climate crisis.

EVs are generally seen as more environmentally friendly than gasoline-powered vehicles, which are known for global warming.

“Full fleet electrification is one of the most meaningful steps we can take to combat climate change,” said Fitzhugh, CEO of Adden Energy.