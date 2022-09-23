New autopsy reveals ketamine injection and neck hold led to death of Elijah McClain, 23

After three years without a cause, Elijah McClain’s death during a wrongful arrest in 2019 is now being blamed on the neck grab and ketamine injection he received from police and medical workers.

A modified autopsy found that McClain, a 23-year-old man from Colorado, died of being forcibly held and injected with the powerful sedative.

An initial autopsy listed the cause of death as “undetermined.”

The autopsy was later updated in July 2021, but was not made public by the coroner as it allegedly contained confidential information from the grand jury.

dr. Stephen Cina, who updated the autopsy, said a dose of ketamine given to McClain to restrain him was “too much for this person and resulted in an overdose.”

Police stopped McClain as he walked down the street in a Denver suburb, because locals suspected him of wearing a ski mask.

A state jury charged three officers and two paramedics with manslaughter and reckless manslaughter in 2021, though the autopsy report was not publicly available at the time, according to the Associated Press.

The five suspects in his death each face a charge of manslaughter and a charge of wrongful death. None of the five appeared in court last month, and a new arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 4.

Elijah McClain went left and right in hospital after being fatally injured during his August 2019 arrest in Aurora, Colorado. He died of his injuries six days later.

Police put McClain in a stranglehold and medical workers later sedated him with ketamine

McClain was walking home from a supermarket with a bottle of iced tea when he was stopped by police officers responding to a call about a suspicious man wearing a mask

A year after his death, his mother, Shaneen McClain, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Aurora

The autopsy report followed advice given through the grand jury indictment by an unnamed pathologist that suggested McClain died of a sedative overdose.

Cina added that because of the violence against McClain, he could not rule out possible changes in metabolism that would have led to McClain’s death.

Despite this, the updated autopsy concluded that it is likely that the ketamine led to his death.

“I believe Mr. McClain would most likely still be alive without the administration of ketamine,” Cina said.

He added that body camera images indicate that McClain became “extremely sedated” after being given the drug.

An investigation by Denver city officials found there was no evidence to justify the police’s decision to stop McClain, who was not charged with breaking any laws.

McClain’s death drew much attention during protests against racial injustice and police brutality after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis

The McClain’s $15 million settlement against a city surpasses that of a $12 million wrongful death lawsuit for Breonna Taylor, right, who was killed by police in a botched drug raid

The City of Aurora awarded McClain’s family $15 million in a 2021 settlement his parents filed against the Denver Police Department.

At the time, the settlement was the largest ever for a Colorado civil rights lawsuit, according to AP.

“The money is just the way the world says, ‘We’re sorry,’ but it won’t help me heal the hole in my heart,” said Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother.

Elijah’s father, LaWayne Mosley, said he “(hoped) Elijah’s legacy is that the police will think twice before he kills another innocent.”

The Colorado Department of Health announced on December 1, 2021 that ketamine should not be used by emergency workers to restrain people with “irregular behavior.”

According to another, McClain’s death was the catalyst for this new ruling AP report.