New Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor reveals she’s trying to get pregnant with TWINS

Recently announced Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor has revealed she is trying to conceive twins and could conceive them Down Under.

The Massachusetts-born pop star, 28, says she wants to have a large family with her husband Daryl Sabara.

‘I’m counting on twins, I want a farm. We’ll be in Australia all October and I’m trying to conceive at the same time,” she said on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery.

Recently announced Australian Idol judge Meghan Trainor has revealed she is trying to conceive twins and could conceive them Down Under. Massachusetts-born pop star, 28, says she wants to have a big family with her husband Daryl Sabara

The mum-of-one said hopefully it won’t be long before her fans notice a baby bump.

“Hopefully you’ll see a belly in the second half of the trip,” Meghan said.

The Lip Are Movin’ hitmaker added that she was so focused on conceiving that she turned down a Christmas tour.

Meghan was recently announced as a judge in Seven’s upcoming Australian Idol reboot, which will air in 2023

It comes after Meghan struggled with the birth of her son Riley in February last year.

She said her newborn boy had trouble breathing and stayed awake long enough to eat and had to be admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

After five days in the hospital, Riley was sent home, but for the first month of his life, Meghan feared something bad would happen to him.

Meghan and Daryl are proud parents of one-year-old son Riley (pictured)

She said her pregnancy wasn’t easy either.

Meghan revealed that she had gained ’15 COVID pounds’ beforehand and that she was feeling ‘huge’.

Meghan was announced earlier this month as a judge in Seven’s upcoming reboot of Australian Idol, which will air in 2023.