New Australian Idol judge Harry Connick Jr flies into Sydney

Harry Connick Jr. landed in Australia on Saturday.

The American crooner will film the new season of Australian Idol, where he will appear as a judge.

Accompanied by his daughter Georgia, 26, the singer appeared relaxed and happy as he strolled through Sydney Airport.

The 55-year-old didn’t pack lightly, pushing along a stack of suitcases while a guard wheeled another load beside him.

Dressed down in a blue hoodie, Harry stays comfortable on the long international flight.

The Just the Way You Are singer added a black cap to the ensemble and sported a beard.

Georgia, who shared a laugh with her dad as they walked together, also dressed casually in a white top and gray leggings.

Harry shares his daughter with wife Jill Goodacre, 58, who he married back in 1994.

They also have two other daughters, Sarah, 25, and Charlotte, 20.

Harry joins Australian shock jock Kyle Sandilands, American singer Meghan Trainor and Australian musician Amy Shark in the new season of Australian Idol.

Seven announced plans for an Idol reboot back in 2020.

At the time, the network slated the show for a 2022 release, but it will now continue into 2023 instead.

Based on the global Pop Idol format – the most watched television series in history – Australian Idol aired from 2003 to 2009 on Channel 10.