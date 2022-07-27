New Aussie dating show Heartbreak Island will air on 7plus next month 

MEET THE WOMEN

Alexandra Carter, bar manager, 21, NSW

At the age of 16, Alexandra was scouted at a modeling agency and has also worked as a celebrity chef.

She’s dated quite a few selfish gym junkies, but now she wants a real connection that doesn’t start with an Instagram DM.

Amber Yee, bar manager, 25, NSW

Amber doesn’t invest much time in dating and isn’t really the type to impress anyone unless they’re really special.

She thinks her life is a reality show and is a linchpin in the lives of all her friends.

Ash Williams, model and actress, 25, New Zealand

Confident, creative and non-conforming, Ash is sexual, sensual and loves to be watched.

She likes open relationships, but finds the jealousy too much for the boys.

Holly Barnes, media manager and stylist, United States 20

With a loud infectious laugh, Holly is bigger than life and considers herself mature beyond her years.

She has moved to a different country every two to three years and has at least one new man a week.

Kacey Watson, Social Media Manager and PT, 23, WA

Kacey’s Tinder account has been banned multiple times because people think it’s not real.

She is fit, has ADHD and developed Foreign Accent Syndrome after a car accident, so she sometimes speaks with an English accent.

Maiata Boxer, professional dancer, 20, New Zealand

Maiata comes from a small country and can sometimes be a bit naive of her big social dreams.

When she found out that her long-term boyfriend was cheating on her with tourists on the islands, she retaliated by hooking up with an insta-famous person.

Milly Forbes, Criminology student, 24, New Zealand

With the same IQ as Albert Einstein, Milly likes to be mentally stimulated and have many things on the go.

She is a bit of a tomboy and is obsessed with the beach, surfing, camping, trips and festivals.

Tiarne Butler, Hair Salon Coordinator, 28, VIC

Describing herself as healthy with a secret seductive side, Tiarne is a happy girl who usually gets what she wants.

She’s looking for Channing Tatum from Heartbreak Island, but not a cheating stripper like her ex.

MEET THE MEN

Bailey Neate, Plumbing Apprentice, 22, VIC

Bailey is a lovable larrikin to whom his friends always turn for advice.

He’s looking for an older woman to love on Heartbreak Island and is ready to give anything, even if that means suspicion or a white lie.

Chris Burgon, Estate agent25, United States

Chris is a big fan of Survivor and thinks he will do well in the challenges but adds some dating.

He’s mostly a relationship guy, using Hinge to find the woman and Bumble to hook up.

Jake Spinner, Trader, 26, VIC

Jake is very self-centered and has never committed to anyone because he has too many things to accomplish first, like kickboxing and traveling.

He wants an active woman on his team who wants him to win without bossing him around.

Kieran Hickey, Postman, 24, United Kingdom

Kieran is a “cheeky chappy” who has dated many women but never settled in for long.

He’s been single for the past year and wants to find “the one” on Heartbreak Island, even if that means stepping on some toes.

Manaaki Hoepo, sociology and performing arts student, 21, New Zealand

Lively, flirtatious and creative, Manaaki is bisexual and claims that all parents love him.

His type is a short curvaceous woman with light eyes or a muscular man with nice legs, but it doesn’t matter who he ends up with, they must be a good kisser.

Max Batchelor, Professional Footballer, 21, United Kingdom/Australia

Max is a professional footballer and has played for Phoenix in New Zealand, as well as Cyprus, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The male version of a mean girl, he never has to go out of his way to get what he wants.

Mez Tekeste, Singer/Songwriter, 29, New Zealand

Mez arrived in New Zealand as a refugee at the age of six, but wants to move to America because of his strong ties to the music industry there.

He claims to be incredibly intelligent with the ability to see sound waves and speak four languages.

Shemar Sinegal, chiropractic student and security guard, 21, United States

Shemar’s last relationship ended because he put more energy into his 150,000 followers on TikTok than his partner.

He can’t remember the last time he went on a date, but said his job as a security guard means he doesn’t lack attention from women.