New Arsenal signing Oleksandr Zinchenko sings his heart out to Riton’s Friday

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been seen in a Premier League tradition as the former Manchester City man underwent his initiation as an Arsenal player by singing to his teammates.

The Ukraine international signed for the Gunners in a £32m deal earlier this month, and is hoping to return to his natural midfield position after being mainly used as a fullback at City.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom at the Etihad though, as Zinchenko won a whopping nine trophies in six seasons.

New Arsenal signs Oleksandr Zinchenko who sings his initiation song to his new teammates tonight. I’m not sure Nicolas Pepe was very impressed. [IG: nicolas.pepe19] #afc pic.twitter.com/1dHuxsaIXY — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 23, 2022

Nicolas Pepe was less than impressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko .’s initiation song

A video from Nicolas Pepe’s Instagram story later shared on Twitter shows Zinchenko giving an enthusiastic rendition of Riton’s Friday as his teammates and Arsenal staff clap along.

However, Pepe is less impressed than some of his colleagues, as he points the camera at himself and scratches his chin with a questioning expression.

The video was further proof that Zinchenko was enjoying himself at his new club after speaking lavishly about the move.

Ukraine international Zinchenko called it a ‘boys dream’ to sign for Arsenal

He told the Arsenal website that moving to the Emirates was ‘a childhood dream come true as I was a huge fan when I was a kid’.

The 25-year-old continued: “Since Thierry Henry and young Cesc Fabregas played here, I just enjoyed watching those games, that Arsenal.

‘I am ready for a new challenge. I’m not just here to waste my time and Arsenal’s time, because the club is always there for everyone.”

Along with Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko is an asset who has the potential to send Arsenal back to the Champions League after narrowly missing out last season.