New archeology delves into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals

Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe.

Neanderthals lived in Europe and Asia for more than 350,000 years until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared about 40,000 years ago. This was around the same time that anatomically modern man Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.

With their distinctive sloping forehead, large beaks and broad noses, Neanderthals leave one of the great mysteries of human evolution in their wake.

They lived in the mid to late Pleistocene, about 400,000 to 40,000 years ago. Neanderthals lived in Eurasia with tracks discovered as far north as present-day Belgium and south as far as the Mediterranean and southwest Asia.

They were not the only hominid (humanoid) species that existed on Earth at the time. Other archaic human groups, such as Homo floresiensis and Denisovans, also walked the Earth.

Human species

“During the time of the Neanderthals, there were several human species and suddenly, 40,000 years ago, all but one disappeared,” says Prof. Stefano Benazzi of the University of Bologna, Italy.

He is a physical anthropologist leading the Horizon-funded SUCCESS project to investigate the earliest migration of Homo sapiens in Italy. “It’s important to understand what happened,” he said.

We already know more about Neanderthals than any other extinct human, thanks to thousands of unearthed artifacts and fossils, as well as several near-complete skeletons.

There are a number of competing theories as to why the Neanderthals disappeared, such as climate change, the aggression of Homo sapiens, possible competition for resources, or even that Neanderthals disappeared because they interbred with Homo sapiens. Some human populations living in Europe and Asia today have as much as 3% Neanderthal DNA.

Benazzi investigated what happened to Neanderthals in Italy around the time Homo sapiens arrived from Africa.

“In Italy we have a lot of (dated) archaeological sites and we have a good overview of the different (technological) cultures that are important in the time period,” he said.

Neanderthal extinction

A number of scientists claim that climate change may have caused the Neanderthals to become extinct. While that may have been the case in other places, it wasn’t in Italy, Benazzi explained.

The SUCCESS project analyzed pollen from paleolake (ancient lakes) nuclei using minerals collected from ancient stalactites. These calcium icicles hanging in caves are actually climate time machines, and researchers can decipher what the climate was like when they formed.

Through this approach, the SUCCESS project reconstructed the paleoclimate (prehistoric climate) between 40-60 000 years ago. Contrary to Greenland’s ice core analysis, there was no data pointing to catastrophic climate change in Italy, making it unlikely that the Neanderthals were killed.

They closely examined a period of about 3,000 years when populations of Neanderthals and humans coexisted by excavating seven sites they once inhabited. They examined the cultural and mechanical differences between the last Neanderthals and the first Homo sapiens in Italy.

Homo sapiens in Italy used specific types of technology, including artifacts such as shell ornaments and projectiles such as arrowheads. In fact, SUCCESS unearthed the earliest evidence for mechanically supplied projectile weapons in Europe.

Weapons do not match

Neanderthals would have been seriously disadvantaged in terms of weapons technology compared to their Homo sapiens relatives. That meeting in Italy may never have happened.

Recently discovered remains in southern Europe show that at least one Neanderthal lived 44,000 years ago, while the oldest Homo sapiens remains date from 43,000 years ago. It’s possible they overlap, but none of the current evidence shows that, Benazzi said.

Every region is different. “The result we get here (in Italy) does not mean we will get the same results elsewhere,” he said.

In the PALEOCHAR projectCarolina Mallol, a geoarchaeologist at the University of La Laguna in Spain and currently a visiting professor at UC Davis in the United States, rakes through the axis of time, looking for traces of Neanderthal life and hints of their demise.

Fire sediments

The goal is to study microscopic and molecular char from ancient fire sediments to see what organic matter they left behind.

“The archaeologist’s handicap is that the human world is organic and we can’t get to it,” said Mallol, who studies Neanderthal sites such as El Salt and Abric del Pastor in Spain.

When organic matter, such as meat or plants, is thrown into the fire, the heat dries it out, eventually destroying its DNA and proteins. But fat molecules called lipids can survive if the fire doesn’t get hotter than about 350°C, as Mallol and colleagues show in their study.

“PALEOCHAR is designed to explore how far we can go with the analytical techniques to squeeze molecular information out of the organic black layers (into the fire),” she said.

Paleolipidomics (the study of ancient fats) has been used to study lipids in Roman amphorae, Egyptian mummies, and even prehistoric leaves.

Library of biomarkers

When it comes to ancient human sediments, “we are the first to apply (these techniques) systematically,” she said. They also extend the known lipid biomarkers, which are like molecular “barcodes” specific to species, families or even metabolic pathways.

“Biomarkers allow you to distinguish herbivores from carnivores, conifers from angiosperms,” ​​she said.

Mallol and colleagues set up the world’s first AMBILAB, which stands for the Archaeological Micromorphology and Biomarkers Research Labbased in Tenerife, Spain, where researchers are trained in the techniques of soil micromorphology and analysis of lipid biomarkers.

The questions about Neanderthals, such as why they went extinct, are very ambitious, Mallol said. “For those questions, you first have to determine who they were and how they lived with a lot of information — and we don’t have that information yet,” she said.

With each new piece of information, archaeologists and scientists are digging deeper into the mystery of why our closest relatives suddenly disappeared while Homo sapiens managed to survive.

Provided by Horizon: the EU Research & Innovation Magazine



The research in this article was funded through the European Research Council of the EU and this article was originally published in: Horizonthe EU Research and Innovation Magazine.