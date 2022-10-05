New approach improves identification of natural-gas emitters

Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JD037092″ width=”800″ height=”439″/> Map showing the San Juan, NM region with a major coal mine. Known methane emission sources sampled during mobile surveys in 2020/2021 and the location of the Fourier transform spectrometer instrument are identified. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JD037092



A new study in New Mexico’s San Juan Basin will drive efforts to identify and reduce methane emissions, an important part of the Global Methane Pledge. The research team found that using multiple methods to measure the ratio of ethane to methane in the ambient air around fossil energy developing regions can be used to attribute emissions to specific pollutants.

“We were able to show that individual sources of methane from coal, oil and gas, and fossil fuel infrastructure in the San Juan Basin in New Mexico have different ethane-to-methane ratios that can be detected at different scales, giving us distinguish between them,” said Aaron Meyer, a graduate student researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author of a paper on the research published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

Meyer said the results provide an important new opportunity to map natural gas leaks with greater reliability, which could help countries comply with the Global Methane Pledge, signed by the United States, the European Union and about 100 countries at the COP26 climate conference. . The pledge aims to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

The results in the San Juan Basin provide a basis for resource identification and distribution using a variety of measurement techniques that can be extended to other oil and gas basins.

While it is well known that oil, gas and coal production emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas, the industry’s geographically vast and variable infrastructure, from extraction sites to processing facilities, makes it challenging to attribute these emissions to specific sources. .

“Natural gas is primarily methane, but also includes other hydrocarbons, including ethane,” said Manvendra Dubey, co-corresponding author of the article and leader of the Los Alamos project. “The composition of the gas varies with source. We were able to differentiate between these using unique instruments spanning many scales deployed by Los Alamos in the Four Corners. Our findings allow the issuer to identify the methane emissions, which are 84 times more potent as a warming agent than carbon dioxide, in this decade.”

The study focused on a methane hotspot discovered a few years ago over the Four Corners, and for the first time analyzed observations made on timescales from seconds to hours and length scales from meters to tens of kilometers. The research team took measurements with a mobile ground detection system and studied older data from aircraft campaigns and remote sensing platforms.

The analysis found that the vent shaft of the San Juan Coal Mine consistently emitted a stable ratio of ethane to methane over eight years of measurements. The ratio held up under different measurement techniques and over a range of distances from the source.

That ethane-to-methane ratio serves as a clear signature that identifies and differentiates the coal runoff from other sources, many of which showed drastically different ratios, Meyer said.

“Despite a diverse and changing emission environment, we have successfully used ethane-to-methane ratios to identify and distribute different sources across space and time scales,” Meyer said. “Using different measurement techniques can leverage the benefits of each to build a system-level approach to monitoring across an entire basin.”

“Without the ability to identify, locate and quantify methane emissions, all reduction efforts are thwarted,” Meyer noted.

Aaron G. Meyer et al, Using Multiscale Ethane/Methane Observations to Attribute Emissions from Coal Mines in the San Juan Basin from 2013 to 2021, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (2022). Aaron G. Meyer et al, Using Multiscale Ethane/Methane Observations to Attribute Emissions from Coal Mines in the San Juan Basin from 2013 to 2021,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JD037092

Provided by Los Alamos National Laboratory

