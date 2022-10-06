New analysis of shipping emissions reveals that air pollution has a larger effect on climate than previously thought

A satellite image showing visible shipping emissions seen as traces. Credit: NASA WorldView/D Watson-Parris



A group of researchers from Oxford University’s Climate Processes Group has used new methods of analyzing satellite data to more accurately quantify the effect of human aerosol emissions on climate change. The results are published today in the journal Nature.

Human aerosol emissions have a cooling effect on the planet, as they can brighten clouds by providing additional condensation nuclei on which cloud droplets form. Brighter clouds reflect more of the sunlight that hits them, deflecting it away from the Earth’s surface. However, the magnitude of this cooling effect is currently unclear, especially if the change in cloud brightness cannot be seen on satellite images. This can be when the emissions are diffuse, such as from city traffic, or when there is wind that scatters them. The cooling effect offsets some of the warming effect of greenhouse gases and provides the greatest uncertainty in human disruptions to the climate system.

To investigate, the research team analyzed data on ship emissions as a model system for quantifying the climate impact of human aerosol emissions in general. Sometimes, when a ship passes under a cloud, the aerosol emissions brighten up the cloud in a long line, similar to a contrail. These so-called ship tracks have been studied before, but the vast majority of ships leave no visible traces. This was the first study to provide a quantitative measure of the impact of invisible ship tracks on cloud properties, and thus their cooling effect.

Key findings:

Invisible shipping tracks had a clear impact on the properties of clouds they pollute.

Surprisingly, the specific effects were different from those of visible shipping tracks.

Invisible ship tracks showed a smaller increase (about 50% less) in the number of droplets in the clouds, but the amount of water increased more, compared to the effect of visible tracks. This means that for a given increase in droplets, the increase in water is greater than expected, which corresponds to a greater cooling effect.

The same could be true for aerosol emissions in general – clouds may react more strongly to air pollution than previously thought, becoming brighter and having a stronger cooling effect.

Ship emissions are common in remote ocean environments, thus providing unique opportunities to study the effects of aerosols apart from other anthropogenic factors influencing climate. This new study, led by DPhil student Peter Manshausen, used a global database of ship routes that contains the locations of nearly all ships at any given time: more than two million ship paths over six years.

Combining these with historical weather observations, the researchers simulated where all these ship emissions were carried by the wind and entered the cloud. By studying these locations in satellite data, they were able to measure the number of droplets and the amount of water in the polluted and unpolluted clouds. Importantly, this method does not rely on the ship’s emissions being visible in satellite images.

According to the research team, the findings indicate that human health policies to reduce air pollution should be carefully considered when forecasting future climate change scenarios. In a recent study, the Climate Processes Group also found that ship tracks were reduced by about 25% almost immediately after the International Maritime Organization introduced strict new fuel regulations in 2020 to reduce air pollution caused by global shipping. This analysis used a machine learning approach to automatically measure more than a million visible ship tracks based on satellite imagery over a 20-year period.

Professor Philip Stier (who leads the Climate Processes Group in the Department of Physics, Oxford University), a co-author of the study, said: “These techniques demonstrate the value of combining new data science approaches with the vast amount of Earth observation data now available. They will allow us to transform the analysis of climate processes in Earth observations from case studies to global monitoring, opening completely new observational limitations for our understanding of the climate system and future climate models.”

The study, “Invisible Ship Tracks Show Great Cloud Sensitivity to Aerosol,” is published in: Nature.

Peter Manshausen et al, Invisible ship tracks show great sensitivity of clouds to aerosol, Nature (2022). Peter Manshausen et al, Invisible ship tracks show great sensitivity of clouds to aerosol,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05122-0

