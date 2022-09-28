New algorithm could reduce the effects of long-term drift in fiber Bragg-grating temperature sensors

Early prototype of a chip-based photonic thermometer. The sensor is built into the chip, while light enters and exits the sensor through optical fibers. Credit: Jennifer Lauren Lee/NIST



Photonic thermometers — which measure temperature using light — have been around in fiber optic form for decades. These devices, called Bragg fiber gratings, are embedded in commercially available fibers that are thinner than a human hair, similar to those ubiquitous in network communications.

The sensors are inexpensive and can be embedded in structures that would otherwise be difficult to access. They are routinely used in civil infrastructure (including bridges and tunnels) and in the oil and gas industry. But they are not accurate enough for some other applications that would otherwise use them, such as monitoring freezers, ovens, medical-grade refrigerators and certain industrial processes.

A major hit to the accuracy of the sensors comes from prolonged drift. This happens when the same temperature over time results in a different reading. Recalibrating the sensor every few months fixes the problem, but can be expensive and time-consuming, especially if the sensor is buried in concrete or otherwise permanently embedded in a structure.

In a new article published this week in Sensors and Actuators A: Physical, a scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) describes how he used machine learning techniques to predict the long-term drift of existing Bragg fiber grating sensor technology. The proof-of-concept work shows how a type of artificial intelligence called machine learning could enable researchers to create self-calibrating or self-correcting sensors using existing technology.

It also provides another option for scientists who might otherwise have to spend time and money developing an entirely new technology for their application, but wouldn’t need to if a cheaper, off-the-shelf sensor could do the job. , says study author Zeeshan Ahmed.

“It’s an alternative approach where you can have your cake (keep the existing technology) and eat it too (reduce the contribution of long-term drift,” Ahmed said. “Fiber Bragg grating sensors are cheap. Instead of spending five years developing better materials, why not just use this algorithm, or a similar algorithm in this family of algorithms?”

Ahmed’s model was able to reduce measurement uncertainties due to drift by about 70%, which may be sufficient for studying some processes that rely on temperature control, such as industrial fermentation (the use of microorganisms to produce chemicals and to make medicines).

A Bragg fiber grid is a sensor etched into a fiber optic cable. This animation shows the basic working principle. At one temperature (e.g. 20 degrees Celsius) the grating allows all wavelengths except a narrow band (green light in this example) through the fiber. At a different temperature (say 25 degrees Celsius) the grid allows all but a different band of wavelengths (red light in this example) to pass. Credit: Kristen Dill/NIST

Fiber Bragg gratings are not the only types of photonic sensors out there. NIST researchers, including Ahmed, have developed chip-based photonic thermometers that, compared to traditional thermometry techniques, promise to be smaller and more durable, resistant to electromagnetic interference and potentially self-calibrating.

But those chip-based sensors are still in the testing phase. The fiber-based thermometers that are the subject of this work are an older technology. These Bragg sensors work by manipulating the interaction of light with structures etched into a fiber optic cable. The grid acts like a filter for light, allowing only certain wavelengths to travel through the cable. Which wavelengths are allowed to pass depends on the temperature and pressure, as well as the distance between the etchings in the grid.

But over time, if the Bragg sensor is exposed to high temperatures, something in the device’s chemistry changes to permanently change the refractive index of the fiber material, which is a measure of how fast light travels through a medium. That permanent change in the refractive index is thought to be responsible for the drift errors.

Prolonged drift in these sensors causes uncertainties in temperature ranging from 200 to 300 millikelvin, which is equivalent to one-third to one-half degree Fahrenheit (°F).

“To be competitive with existing technology, you want to reduce that to about half that value, and if possible to several tens of millikelvin,” the equivalent of less than a tenth of a degree Fahrenheit, Ahmed said.

Algorithm Wars: A New Model

Although his work resulted in a model that is practical in a proof-of-concept way, Ahmed’s original intention was to help scientists better understand the drift problem.

“I thought, ‘If I can understand the direct process and compensate for it mathematically, then I can reduce these uncertainties to an acceptable level,'” Ahmed said.

In this video, NIST scientists crush a concrete pillar to test a new kind of sensor that can measure changes in pressure using light. First, researchers glue an optical fiber — thinner than a human hair — to the outside of a concrete cylinder sitting in a press. Light flows through the fiber. When pressure is applied to the concrete, the fiber bends and compresses, changing the signal of the light flowing through it. By measuring the changes in the light’s signal, researchers can determine how much pressure was applied. Credit: Sean Kelley/NIST

Ahmed knew that machine learning problems require a lot of data, so he conducted experiments with nearly two dozen sensors. He collected many types of data: the wavelength band of laser light conducted in the fiber; the power of that laser light; the type of fiber optic cable used; the temperature to which the fiber was exposed as measured by a separate, highly reliable thermometer; the spectral signature of the light exiting the grating, with characteristics such as the intensity of the output at different wavelengths. He also collected indirect information, such as how long this thermometer has been measuring a given temperature, what the temperature was immediately before it, and how quickly the temperature changed.

Then he started exploring connections: the standard practice in machine learning, where you plot data in different ways and test your hypotheses.

“It’s an iterative process,” Ahmed said. “I’m directing it and taking advantage of incorporating my physics knowledge into building the models.

His explorations with the data showed that the total amount of light reflected from the grating, as well as the intensity of the light at each wavelength, were helpful in predicting future drift. The sensor’s history (ie how quickly it was heated or cooled, or how high the temperature was, in the hours prior to the change) also contributed.

He found that an auto-regressive integrated moving average (ARIMA), a class of mathematical models created in the 1970s, works best. ARIMA models are good for forecasting problems, such as determining future food demand or which supplies will skyrocket.

“I don’t use the most advanced technique,” Ahmed said. “That’s actually one of the points in the paper: Even the older methods can give you a lot of information.”

The downside is that this model only works in the short term – for drift that occurs over a few weeks rather than months or years.

Ahmed says a second algorithm paper, under review, describes his attempt to create a true physics-based model that explains the fundamental relationship between wavelength and temperature in both fiber and chip-based photonic thermometers.

“That would be even better,” Ahmed said. “If we have a physics-based model, we can describe how the physics changes over time and that’s what causes the changes in the calibration of these devices. And then we could really understand and quantify what’s going on with your sensor.” happens.”

Sapphire fibers could enable cleaner energy and air travel

More information:

Zeeshan Ahmed, Hysteresis Compensation in Temperature Response of Fiber Bragg Grid Thermometers Using Dynamic Regression, Sensors and Actuators A: Physical (2022). Zeeshan Ahmed, Hysteresis Compensation in Temperature Response of Fiber Bragg Grid Thermometers Using Dynamic Regression,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.sna.2022.113872

Provided by National Institute of Standards and Technology



This story has been republished courtesy of NIST. Read the original story here.