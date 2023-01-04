New AI ‘baby translator’ knows why your child is crying

A new artificial intelligence-powered device helps answer the million-dollar question for new parents: Why is my baby crying?

Qbear is a round, silicone-encased device with software that analyzes crying to determine if the baby is hungry, tired, needs comfort or has a dirty diaper – and it does it in just 10 seconds with 95 percent accuracy.

Parents receive notifications about their child’s sounds through a companion app, which also provides updates on their baby’s comfort level and room temperature.

Qbear is currently on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, showcasing the latest products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

Qbear sits on the side of a bassinet, bassinet or stroller and activates when it hears baby crying and ‘tells’ parents what their child needs through an accompanying app

Qbear has three available placement options: table top, wall hanging and crib stand.

The technology was developed using an 18-layer deep learning architecture and processed GPU pre-training mode through more than 10,000 rows of baby crying data.

And the AI ​​can perform a pain and discomfort analysis to track a baby’s physiological state at any time.

The device is also programmed to automatically play a lullaby and patented womb-simulating sound while the carefully designed sleep aid light turns on when it detects the baby is ‘tired’.

Hikari TSAI, CEO of Quantum Music, the company that makes Qbear, said in a statement, “Parents, especially new parents, find it difficult to balance career demands and family life.

“We invented Qbear to help parents understand their babies and provide more support for both parent and child.”

The device comes with a companion app and other measurements that show why your baby is crying.

The app is also compatible with Alexa, suitable for use in modern households.

While the AI ​​is trained on baby cries, it also learns the unique sounds of the user’s child to produce even more accurate results.

However, Quantum Music notes that there are times when a baby cries that doesn’t match any of the four detected by the AI.

Other functions within the system monitor the humidity and indoor temperature of the room.

Parents can also keep a diaper index in the app and enter the pee frequency to better understand when their little one might need to be changed.

The company says that nurses, doctors and scientists helped develop Qbear, but when the technology will be available has not yet been announced.

Until Qbear hits the market, scientists have offered a surprisingly simple “recipe” to lull a baby to sleep.

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan claim that the trick to calming a crying baby is to carry them in your arms for five minutes, then sit with them in your arms for five to eight minutes before they go into their bed are placed.

Kumi Kuroda, the study’s corresponding author, said in a statement: “For many, we parent intuitively and listen to others’ advice on parenting without testing the methods with rigorous science.

“But we need science to understand a baby’s behavior because it’s much more complex and diverse than we thought.”

The researchers theorized that the transport response could help calm human babies.

To test whether this was the case, the team compared the responses of 21 crying babies under four conditions: held by their mother and their seated mother, lying in a silent crib or lying in a rocking bed.

The team’s observations showed that when the mother walked while carrying the baby, the crying baby calmed down and their heartbeat slowed down within 30 seconds.

A similar effect was observed when the child was placed in a rocking bed.

