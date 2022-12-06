‘Never dump on your employer’: Why Woods’ heart is with Dragons, not Tigers

“Hook” picks it up from everyone, Woods said. “You have to feel for him. He went through to pre-season training after a tough break – he lost his father two weeks before we started back – and he’s been excellent.

“There is always something said about our club. There was talk of the [no-shows] at the awards ceremony, our chairman [Craig Young] resigned, then the Matt Cooper stuff over the weekend [about not liking former boss Peter Doust]. But there’s such a good feeling here right now. I can’t put it into words.”

Tigers fans know how much 31-year-old Woods would like to don the club colors again. A move to England would be unlikely, especially considering he started media work with Triple M. Klemmer’s signing adds to the appeal, with Woods doing his best to fulfill the dream of his bestie, the Tigers. to sell.

“Klem is one of my best friends. He’s a good leader, trains hard, plays hard, loves football and he’ll be impressed working with guys like Benji and Robbie and Tim – the change will do him good,” Woods said.