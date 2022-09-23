Never-before-seen Bledisloe Cup footage shows Wallaby Bernard Foley snubbing ref before horror call

Seconds earlier, Foley was penalized for taking too long to kick the ball into contact

New footage from the first Bledisloe Cup test match has shown Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley ignoring referee Mathieu Raynal in the lead-up to the questionable time-wasting decision that gave the All Blacks victory.

Stan Sport played the footage on Thursday in the panel show Rugby heavenwhere the French whistle-blower can clearly be seen telling Foley not to kick a conversion.

‘Please wait. You have to wait. You have to wait!’ Raynal yelled at Foley as he lined up for the kick.

It is understood Raynal at the time sought clarification from the TV match referee (TMO) that there was no forward pass in the lead-up to a Wallabies try.

Foley somewhat arrogantly steered the ball between the posts regardless – and former Australian scrum-half Will Genia believes the No.10’s behavior at Marvel Stadium would have infuriated Raynal.

“This recording is huge because for me personally, being out there on the field with referees and your interactions with them, it’s definitely stuck in his psyche as he moves forward,” Genia said.

– It is obviously Bernard who kicks the goal, and Bernard in the end who takes the penalty to kick it into touch. For me, it’s definitely something that sticks in his mind.

‘The funny thing about it is that he asks him to wait but then still lets the goal kick go and allows the conversion to succeed when he had every right to pull it back.’

Wallabies great Tim Horan was equally surprised Raynal allowed Foley’s conversion when he consulted with TMO official Ben Whitehouse.

“He could have brought it back, I think he was waiting for the TMO to see if it was a forward pass to (Andrew) Kellaway or not,” Horan said.

‘Bernard Foley knew it was likely to go to the TMO and that’s why he kicked it quickly. But Raynal had the chance to bring him back and then just played on.

“So I’m not sure if that played on his mind in the last 90 seconds or not, but it might have.”

Former Wallaby Adam Ashley Cooper was baffled by the crucial on-field call as New Zealand stole a 39-37 victory at the death

In dramatic scenes, Raynal punished Foley for time wasting late in the contest before providing a crucial scrum feed for the All Blacks near the Wallabies try line.

Seconds later, New Zealand won the game 39-37 after Jordie Barrett scored in the corner.

The All Blacks have already won the Bledisloe Cup and they need to win just one of two Tests in the Rugby Championship.

They are also virtually unbeatable at Eden Park in Auckland, having last been beaten by the Wallabies at the iconic sporting venue way back in 1986.

Australia have also not won on New Zealand soil since 2001 and face an uphill task in the second Test from 5pm. 5pm on Saturday (AEST).