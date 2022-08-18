Neve Campbell joins cast of ABC police drama Avalon after leaving Scream franchise

<!–

Neve Campbell has signed on to headline the upcoming ABC drama Avalon, after leaving the Scream franchise.

David E. Kelley’s show is based on a short story by Michael Connelly, Deadline reported and produced in association with A+E Studios and 20th Television.

The 48-year-old star will play Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in the show, which is set in the town of Avalon on Catalina Island, a popular Southern California destination for tourists.

According to a studio synopsis, “Detective Searcy is swept up in a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island,” as she is “the only detective assigned to the LA County Sheriff’s substation on Catalina Island.

‘Somewhat inscrutable, Nic is not easily intimidated and sticks to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass caused her to be exiled to Avalon, Catalina’s largest city. It’s a performance no career-driven LA cop would want, but Nic soon discovers that her valuable detective skills are needed by Avalon more than she could have imagined.”

The Guelph, Ontario, Canada-born actress previously worked with Kelley on the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, and will remain in the series as a recurring guest star in its second season.

Campbell is also working on the upcoming Peacock show Twisted Metal, along with Anthony Mackie.

The actress has left the Scream film franchise, in which she played Sidney Prescott, for the sixth film after saying she felt the financial offer she received was falling short.

Earlier this month, Campbell opened up to: People about why she didn’t come back to the Scream movie franchise, in which she plays Sidney Prescott, for the sixth film.

“I didn’t feel that what was offered to me matched the value that I have added to this franchise, and have given to this franchise for 25 years,” Campbell told the publication. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s very important for us to be appreciated and to fight to be appreciated.

“I really don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five episodes of a huge blockbuster franchise in 25 years, the number that was offered to me would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul I just couldn’t.’

She added: “I couldn’t walk on set feeling undervalued and the unfairness, or lack of honesty, surrounding it.”

Campbell, who previously appeared in the first five films in the Scream franchise, released a statement in June announcing her departure from the series.

“Unfortunately, I’m not making the next Scream movie,” Campbell said. “As a woman, I’ve had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my worth, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt that the offer presented to me did not match the value I brought to the franchise.

“It was a very difficult decision to continue. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You have always supported me so incredibly. I am eternally grateful to you and for what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”