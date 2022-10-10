Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace.

But in Nevada’s overcrowded union halls, in the sun-drenched desert cities and on the bustling Las Vegas strip, there are signs of outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle. abortion rights may not be enough to address growing economic concerns.

That leaves Cortez Masto as the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat in the last month of a volatile midterm election year. Her predicament is the clearest example of the challenge facing Democrats across the country as they try to capitalize on anger over the abortion ruling while Republicans focus on crime and stubbornness. inflation. If Cortez Masto can’t turn things around, the GOP would be well on its way to getting the only seat they need to retake the Senate and flatten the last two years of president Joe Biden’s term.

In an interview, Cortez Masto sidestepped questions about her fragile political status. She acknowledged “there is more work to be done” on the economy in a workers’ state in which gasoline still remains above $5.40 a gallon, the unemployment rate is above the national average, and casino spending doesn’t keep up with that. inflation.

“I know our families, the issues that matter to them are the kitchen table issues,” she said, referring to the Democratic-controlled Congress’ recent passage of the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered the cost of prescription drugs and comprehensive health care. , among other democratic priorities.

“But I also know that, in discussions with our families, the Roe v. Wade retraction has an impact,” she said. “We are a pro-choice state, proud. That is why so many are outraged by the withdrawal.”

Democrats Insist That Nevada remains a purple state, despite being led by a Democratic governor, two Democratic Senators, and a Democrat-controlled state legislature. Former President Donald Trump lost the state by less than 34,000 votes in 2020. And on Nov. 8, polls suggest, the GOP could take over several offices statewide.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville fears his party’s hyperfocus on abortion isn’t working.

“A lot of these advisors think that if we just run abortion sites, that will win for us. I don’t think so,” says Carville, a vocal Cortez Masto ally who has sent dozens of e-mails on her behalf to raise money. “It’s a good issue. But if you just sit there and they bully you about crime and about the cost of living, then you have to be more aggressive than just shouting the other words abortion.”

Cortez Masto faces Republican Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, failed 2018 governor’s candidate and the grandson of a former Nevada governor and US senator. The 44-year-old Republican has avoided talking about his opposition to abortion in the final weeks of the election as his campaign strives to avoid unwritten moments.

Laxalt’s campaign refused to make him available for this story. And he has declined to participate in any of the state’s traditional debates, though he unsuccessfully called on Cortez Masto to agree to at least two other meetings. Late last week, organizers canceled what would be the only debate broadcast in Spanish due to Laxalt’s refusal to attend.

Laxalt instead spent his weekend campaigning with Trump, whom Laxalt has leaned on to revive his political career.

Laxalt co-chaired Trump’s 2020 state campaign and led legal challenges in vote counting. Earlier this year, he also began to fear voter fraud in the 2022 midterm elections.

With polls showing he could beat Cortez Masto, Laxalt avoided the subject of voter fraud when he addressed thousands of Trump supporters gathered on the edge of a desert airport on Saturday. An hour before Trump on the same podium called 2020 “a false and dirty and rigged election,” Laxalt focused on the state’s economic woes and Cortez Masto’s support for Biden.

She doesn’t want to mention the two words, ‘Joe Biden’. Will Joe Biden be coming to Nevada soon? I’m still waiting for that invitation,” Laxalt chuckled, speaking from a podium decorated with Trump’s name.

In the interview, Cortez Masto did not say whether she wanted the Democratic president to visit the state on her behalf.

“The president is always welcome in the state of Nevada. But really, my goal here is to make sure I meet the needs of Nevada residents,” she said, adding that she wasn’t surprised that Trump was campaigning for Laxalt in the state.

Laxalt “was the face of the big lie for President Trump in the state,” Cortez Masto said. “In my opinion, he is with the insurgents and not with the people of Nevada.”

Vulnerable Democratic senators in Arizona, Georgia and New Hampshire are also fighting to overcome Biden’s weak position, which roughly matches Trump’s in the 2018 midterm elections when the GOP lost 40 seats in the House. The party that occupies the White House almost always suffers huge losses in the first presidential by-election.

But there are reasons to believe that Cortez Masto’s situation is more dire than that of her colleagues elsewhere.

Nevada’s electorate is overwhelmingly working-class compared to voters in other battlefield states, leaving the state’s 3 million residents more vulnerable to economic setbacks. Only 25.5% of the state graduated from college, compared to 35% nationally, according to the Census Bureau.

Nevada has one of the highest gasoline prices in the country at an average of $5.44, nearly 40% higher than the U.S. average, according to AAA. Higher gas prices have also resulted in fewer drivers entering Nevada from California to go to Las Vegas. Income from games of chance has also not kept pace with annual inflation. Gaming revenues in Clark County, home of Las Vegas, rose just 2.9% in August from a year ago.

Gas prices may get worse before they get better. The Biden administration suffered a painful setback last week when OPEC oil producers announced a major production cut.

At the same time, Laxalt has avoided some of the pitfalls that have undermined high-profile GOP Senate candidates in other key states.

In New Hampshire, Republican groups canceled millions of dollars in reservations for television ads intended to help the GOP nominee Don Bolduc in recent days, reflecting a growing sense that Bolduc’s tough conservative stances will make it difficult for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Republicans have also taken some money out of Arizona, despite Sen’s first term. Mark Kelly’s apparent vulnerability in a state of Biden carried by less than 1% in 2020. And in Georgia, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s prospects have been clouded by allegations that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion.

Laxalt, on the other hand, has tried to profile himself as a regular Republican with longstanding ties to the state, despite Democrats’ efforts to emphasize his loyalty to Trump. That may be good enough in a difficult political environment for Democrats, as questions arise about the potency of the Democrats’ abortion message.

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel, in Las Vegas late last week to promote the GOP ticket, said Democrats have “oversaturated” their abortion message.

“Voters are starting to come back to the things they think about every day: can I fill my car with petrol? Can I pay for groceries? How are my children?” she said. “And those are the issues that I think are really going to win, and that’s what Adam is focusing on.”

Republicans in Nevada also note that abortion — at least in the state — has been regulated because of a 1990 referendum that enshrined access to abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy into state law.

Yusette Solomon, a representative of the state’s powerful pro-democracy food workers union, said he doesn’t hear much about abortion when he talks to voters. Instead, the hotel company’s 47-year-old porter said, the state’s economic challenges remain a constant concern.

“It’s hard for everyone,” he said. ‘It’s the supermarket. It’s natural gas. Inflation is something we have to deal with. Everyone feels it.”

Solomon lost his job in a Las Vegas hotel for about two years due to the pandemic. He only survived by driving for Uber.

Still, he is optimistic about Cortez Masto’s chances.

“I’m sure the Democrats are going to win. This is a blue state. We will remain a blue state,” Solomon said. “Every election is tough.”

____

Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

____

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms on https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections

PART: