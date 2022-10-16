Nevada mom held at knifepoint with her three kids ‘pocket dials’ 911 to save family from kidnapper

It is believed Carter was on probation at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges in 2012

A Nevada woman saved herself and her three children by calling 911 in the pocket and discreetly talking to dispatchers after being kidnapped and held in a car.

Justin Junius Carter, 34, was arrested Monday after attempting to stab the mother of three in her Las Vegas home before holding her captive with a knife along with her children, according to Mesquite Police.

Police said the unidentified woman and suspect had a “previous relationship” and that he drove her and the children to Mesquite — about 80 miles northeast of Sin City and close to the state’s border with Arizona.

On the way there, the woman managed to call 911 from the vehicle shortly after midnight without her kidnapper noticing. She hoped emergency services would pick up the queues she needed by picking up on the specific way she spoke to them and allowing the conversation to continue.

The vehicle was later identified on Interstate 15 after the woman revealed the car’s location to police over the phone. Carter was then pulled over and handcuffed while the four victims were rescued.

Carter was then taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with 14 felony charges including attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, four counts of second-degree kidnapping in violation of an extended protection order, four counts of violation of an extended protection order, domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon and coercion with the use of a deadly weapon.

He also faces two counts of resisting arrest.

“The courage of this woman and her children cannot be overstated,” said Mesquite Police Chief MaQuade Chesley. KVVU. “They kept their composure and she bravely devised a plan in her mind to call for help as soon as possible.”

Chesley also praised the dispatchers for identifying the woman’s plan and coordinating with the officers to arrest the suspect.

“Their swift action and persistence in gathering information from the 911 call saved this family from further harm,” he said.

Carter’s first court appearance in connection with the case is scheduled for October 26.

It will not be the first time that the suspect has come into contact with the law.

In November 2021, he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm from an “occupied building or vehicle,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Court records show that he was on probation for up to five years at the time, meaning he may have violated it at the time of his arrest.