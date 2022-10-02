Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting Sunday for their only scheduled debate this election year, where they will face off after a botched prisoner escape in the State Department of Corrections and air their longstanding rivalry that Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer has pitted against his incumbent.

Lombardo, who has spent his career in Las Vegas law enforcement and has served as a sheriff since 2015, often sparring with Sisolak, who began his political career with a 10-year stint on Nevada’s Board of Regents, overseeing higher education statewide, and later became chairman of the Clark County board of commissioners.

Many of the topics that inspire the race also define intermediate races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education.

ECONOMY:

Sisolak has pointed to “two economies” – one with low unemployment and “full hotels”, but with high gas and housing prices. While he has said he can’t control inflation, he is trying to ease the burden on families by investing in childcare, affordable housing and tuition. It is endorsed by the Nevada Chamber of Commerce.

Following the lead of many Republican challengers this election cycle, Lombardo has tried to pin rising inflation and gas prices on Sisolak and Democratic policies. And he has regularly criticized Sisolak’s shutdown of non-essential businesses and mandates during the pandemic as damaging to small businesses.

Lombardo has said he would seek to diversify Nevada’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism, particularly in southern Nevada, by partnering with private sector employers on welding, robotics and training training. encode.

ABORTION

Even in Nevada, where the right to an abortion within 24 weeks has been enshrined in state law by voters since 1990, Sisolak has made the U.S. Supreme Court’s nullification of Roe v. Wade a focal point, as have other Democratic candidates. in the entire country. A staunch supporter of abortion rights, Sisolak has made efforts to make Nevada a safe haven for abortion patients as neighboring states of Utah, Arizona and Idaho have restricted access to abortions.

Sisolak has tried to portray Lombardo as an anti-abortion extremist, who has brushed aside his stance on other abortion policies during the campaign. Lombardo told KRNV-TV that he would overthrow Sisolak’s June executive order protecting out-of-state abortion patients receiving abortion care in Nevada and the health care providers who provide them with care. Days later he said: The Associated Press only that he would watch it through a “pro-life lens”, but did not mention any specific action. In a letter posted to his website last week, he said he would uphold the order.

Earlier this month he said he would? against a national abortion ban proposed by Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina.

At a GOP primary debate in May, Lombardo said he would “definitely consider” when asked whether he would consider measures including parental notification laws, abortion waiting times or restricting contraceptives, along with ” anything related to the pro-life view,” but declined to name specific measures, more recently, he stressed on his website that he will “ensure that contraceptives remain accessible to Nevada residents,” part of a statement from 106 words for his abortion stance which had three words during the primary race: “Joe is pro-life.”

EDUCATION

Lombardo and Sisolak have both said they want to be known as the “education governor,” although their views on schools are radically different.

The sheriff has criticized Nevada’s low test scores and distance learning during the pandemic. He said he would reinstate parts of Nevada’s “Read by Grade 3” program, possibly including a provision that would stop third-graders from reading at the classroom level and support an expansion of charter schools, which teacher unions oppose.

Sisolak has allocated $200 million to address learning loss caused by the pandemic, and while test scores have improved, they have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. He has taken credit for signing the largest education budget in state history and providing teachers with their first pay raises in a decade.

CRIME

Crime plays a prominent role in Nevada, as elsewhere in the country. For months, the two have been pointing at each other over crime rates in Clark County, home of Las Vegas, where Lombardo claims Sisolak’s policies have hampered his ability to fight crime and Sisolak says Lombardo has neglected his job while focusing on senior positions. .

Lombardo wants to tighten the penalties for criminal offences. He said he would repeal a law that would increase the felony theft charge from $650 to $1,200 and increase the amount of drugs a suspect must carry in order to qualify for human trafficking charges.

During his first term in office, Sisolak banned bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire faster and advocated “common sense background checks.”

Both agree that the state should hire more police officers.

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit program that places journalists in newsrooms to report on classified issues.

