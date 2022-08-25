Neuroscientist reveals the five things EVERYONE needs to do in order to protect their brain

A neuroscientist has revealed the five things everyone should do to protect their brain, including meditate and exercise.

Cody Isabel, 26, from Kansas City, Missouri, regularly posts videos on his TikTok neurological tips for channel sharing with its more than 122,000 followers.

In one video, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, Cody shared the five things he would never do as a neuroscientist.

He encouraged his followers to “prioritize” these five areas of their lives “instead of ignoring them” and promised that within 30 days they would see a change in their mental health, physical health and overall lifestyle.

Cody Isabel, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, took to TikTok to share the five things he would never do as a neuroscientist to keep his brain sharp

Never ‘Ruin Your Sleep’

The first on his list of things he would never do was ‘mess up’ his sleep schedule

The first on his list of things he would never do was “mess up” his sleep schedule.

He added, “Less sleep equals less life.”

He went on to explain that sleep reduces inflammation in the brain caused by “everyday life trauma.”

According to Brain and lifeMore than 60 percent of Americans report that their sleep needs are not met in a typical week.

Research suggests that persistent sleep deprivation can take a significant toll on the brain.

Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can hinder learning, affect cognitive performance and slow reaction time.

Many neurologists have compared lack of sleep to intoxication, but without the buzz.

In addition to slowing down mental abilities such as learning, speaking and reading, lack of sleep can also cause memory problems.

In addition, scientists have also recently linked sleep deprivation with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a recent study of 70 healthy adults, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that shorter reported sleep duration and overall sleep quality are associated with a greater load of amyloid, the protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Meditate regularly

Cody revealed that he always meditates because it helps reduce anxiety and depression

Cody encouraged his followers to meditate when he revealed that he would never skip a meditation session.

‘[Meditation] is an easy way to calm your mind, reduce anxiety, reduce depression, and reduce inflammation in your brain.”

He added that meditating for 10 minutes a day will improve your overall quality of life.

A study of UCLA supported Cody’s words because it revealed that people who meditate for long periods had better conserved brains than non-meditators as they got older.

Participants who meditated for about 20 years had more gray matter volume, which contains most of the brain’s neuronal cell bodies, while those who did not meditate all their lives had gray matter volume that was not as pronounced.

Another study van Yale found that meditation reduced activity in the Default Mode Network, or the DMN, the area of ​​the brain responsible for wandering and self-referential thoughts.

The DMN is active when our minds are not thinking about anything in particular and are just jumping from thought to thought.

Because thoughts that wander are often associated with higher levels of anxiety and depression, the research showed that by reducing these thoughts with meditation, you can reduce both anxiety and depression.

In addition, John Hopkins proved that meditation had the ability to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and pain.

The study noted that frequent meditation can help manage symptoms.

Cut back on alcohol

The neuroscientist admitted he would never binge drink because it ‘ignites your brain’

The third thing the neuroscientist admitted was that he would never drink alcohol.

He added, “Alcohol instantly ignites your brain and makes you depressed.”

According to US Addiction CentersIn both the short and long term, heavy drinking can have a negative effect on your brain.

Heavy, long-term alcohol can lead to learning and memory problems and even lead to the development or worsening of mental health problems.

Alcohol also upsets the brain’s balance, forcing a person to adapt in an attempt to offset the effects of the alcohol.

Alcohol also has direct effects on your brain because of its impact on the brain’s communication and information processing pathways.

This means that drinking too much, even in a short period of time, can lead to confusion, impaired motor coordination, and impaired decision-making.

In addition, continuing heavy drinking, both in the short and long term, can lead to alcohol poisoning and can further impair your brain’s cognitive performance.

Make sure you are active every day

“I would never get so busy that I can’t train or can’t train,” said Cody

“I would never get so busy that I can’t or can’t train,” said the neuroscientist.

Cody added that exercising or staying active releases BDNF, which reduces brain fog and increases your ability to learn.

According to the Dana Foundation, your heart rate goes up during exercise and so does blood flow to your brain.

Exercise is also said to lower your mood and overall stress by releasing chemicals like dopamine and endorphins that make you feel happy.

It has also been proven that people who exercise are said to be happier and less stressed and anxious than those who don’t.

Exercise will also help you make decisions and help you manage your emotions when you are upset or angry.

In addition to boosting your mood, getting that gym membership will also improve your memory and help you sleep better.

A study found that cognitive decline is nearly twice as common in adults who are inactive compared to those who are active.

According to the CDCmost adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

This can be broken up into 30-minute training sessions, five days a week, at moderate intensity levels to help improve your brain.

Be decisive to keep your brain healthy

He added that he is always decisive when making decisions to avoid brain fog

Cody admitted the last thing he would never do was ‘let indecision hold on’ [him] back’

‘Our brains are made to decide things, to act’ [on] things and we learn by failing,” he said at the end of his video.

He added that he learns by ‘act, access adjust’.

According to headroomworry is the root of an inability to make decisions.

When a person is concerned about the choices they have to make or the possible outcomes of those choices, they often respond with avoidance.

While it may seem easier to let your mind distract and avoid decision making, it eventually catches up with you and causes you to get into a state of worry and lose focus.

Making decisions helps you focus better in the long run, and every time you make a decision, you teach your brain to better focus on one thing at a time.

This also results in less brain fog, reduces stress and reduces anxiety levels.

The neuroscientist’s video was viewed millions of times and thousands of users took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his five tips.

In his video, Cody promised his followers that if they prioritized these five things, they could “heal” their brains.

Many users thanked Cody for informing them and sharing his tips, while others, mainly new parents, joked that their “newborn” would disagree with him

Many users thanked Cody for informing and sharing his tips, while others, mainly new parents, joked that their “newborn” would disagree with him.

“This is the content I’m here for,” said one user.

Another user added: “Starting meditation during COVID has literally changed my life.”

‘Act. To estimate. To adjust. This is so convenient. I am a paralyzed of analysis person. Failure ahead. I love it,” commented one user.

Another user wrote: ‘Let’s go over this list again if you have kids.’

“I’m sending this to my newborn,” another user added.