Networks refused to run Biden’s speech demonizing MAGA because it was too ‘political’

CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox News all refused to air Biden’s prime-time speech attacking MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump for being too “political” and close to midterm elections.

People involved in negotiations over Biden’s speech on Thursday in Philadelphia told the Washington Post the networks viewed the comments as “political” in nature and chose not to televise them, as it came two months before the midterm elections.

Instead, CBS aired a rerun of Young Sheldon, NBC aired a rerun of Law and Order, ABC aired the game show Press Your Luck, and Fox, the most watched of the cable news channels, aired the final episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In his divisive speech, Biden called Trump by name, criticized the former president for his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and denounced those who support the former president.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represented extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, amid applause from his supporters.

After criticizing his speech and its optics, Biden backtracked on his comments the next day, claiming, “I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.”

Historically, presidents rarely deliver speeches during prime-time TV hours, only during times of national crisis.

When it happens, the networks usually obey and present the speech to make sure as many Americans as possible get the president’s message, but the media has passed on speeches that get too political.

NBC and CBS both relayed Barack Obama’s 2014 prime-time speech on immigration reform.

And networks didn’t seem to be taking the bait this time after white officials tried to sell them during Thursday’s speech, where someone told NBC News it was “not a speech about a particular politician or even a particular political party,” it reported. the mail. .

Biden’s speech was broadcast live on CNN and MSNBC.

In his speech on Thursday, Biden called Trump a “threat to the country” in comments that included his harshest rhetoric yet about his predecessor in the Oval Office and the MAGA movement.

“Equality and democracy are under attack. We’re not doing ourselves any favors to argue otherwise,” Biden said at the top of his remarks before Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

While he made it clear that he doesn’t think every Republican is “extreme” or a threat, he said “there is no doubt that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

“And that is a threat to this country,” he added. “Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal.”

The White House said ahead of Biden’s comments that the speech was not political. But questions were raised about the administration’s appropriateness to put two Marines behind the president during his remarks, which include repeated attacks on Trump, who is Biden’s potential opponent in the 2024 election.

After being heavily criticized for the speech, Biden tried to roll back his comments the next day.

President Joe Biden retaliated against his attacks on Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters, saying on Friday that he “doesn’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country.”

Biden toned down his harsh talk on Friday, defending supporters of the former president. Responding to a question after an event about federal production subsidies, Biden said Trump supporters did not vote for violence.

He said the 74 million people who voted for Trump did not vote for an insurrection.

“When people voted for Donald Trump — and now support him — they didn’t vote for an attack on the capital. They did not vote to overrule the elections. They went for a philosophy that he put forward.’

He condemned the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol in the January 6 uprising and those who tried to nullify the 2020 election results.

He insisted his speech was addressed to those who attacked democracy.

“I think anyone who calls for the use of force, does not condemn violence when it is used, refuses to recognize that an election has been won, insists on changing the way the rules and we count votes, threatens democracy.” . . Democracy. And everything we stand for, everything we stand for, rests on the platform of democracy,” he said.

“So I’m not talking about anything other than that it’s inappropriate. And it happens not only here, but also in other parts of the world where violence is not recognized and condemned when used for those purposes, not condemning the attempt to manipulate an electrical outcome, not recognizing it when elections are won or lost.’

Republicans called Biden’s speech divisive, while Trump said Biden was “insane.”

Trump took to his Truth Social account to cover the “awkward and angry” speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia — and called on someone to explain to his successor what MAGA means, “slow but passionate.”

“Someone should slowly but passionately explain to Joe Biden that MAGA means, as powerful as words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

“If he doesn’t want to make America great again, which he doesn’t want through words, deeds, and thoughts, then he certainly shouldn’t be representing the United States of America!

“If you look at the words and meaning of Biden’s uncomfortable and angry speech tonight, he threatened America, including the possible use of military force. He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the speech was about “standing up for democracy” and “exposing political violence.”

She said talking about “the challenges facing the nation is not political. We don’t call that politics. We see that as leadership.’

“The presence of the Marines at the address was intended to show the President’s deep and abiding respect for these military personnel,” she said at her press conference on Friday, “and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy.’