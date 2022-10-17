Network Ten executive Angela Neville sues company for more than $330,000 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Network Ten executive is suing the company for more $330,000 – while she remains employed there.

Angela Neville remains Ten’s general manager and sales director in Brisbane and south-east Queensland despite filing a lawsuit against her employer who says she is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in entitlements.

In the documents, filed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, Ms Neville said she was contractually owed the money under Ten’s short-term incentive plan.

And while her workmates have received the money, she has not.

Angela Neville has taken her employer, Ten Network, to court, claiming they owe her $330,000 in incentive payments

In court documents, obtained by The AustralianMs Neville said her contract from 9 February 2018 stated she would ‘continue to participate’ in Ten’s short-term incentive plan.

Under the plan, Ms Neville received $88,000 in February 2019 but has had no payments since, while colleagues have received three more payments.

In September 2018, Ms Neville’s job description changed from general manager TVQ Brisbane to director of sales and general manager Brisbane, meaning she had an expanded role but still no incentive payments, according to her claim.

Ms Neville’s documents included a letter from then-Ten chief operating officer Annabelle Herd, who wrote that the incentive payments would continue in the new role.

Network Ten’s human resources claimed Ms Neville did not use a sign-off version of the incentive payment scheme

But when Ms Neville raised the matter with Ten’s vice president of human resources, Anthony McDonald in September 2021, she was told that no short-term incentive guidelines had been signed.

McDonald is said to have said the 2019 guideline Ms Neville referred to was a draft that was not signed off.

Ms Neville claims her executive colleagues collected incentive payments while she was not

Ms Neville claims she is owed $88,000, $110,000 and $132,000 by the network and is also seeking legal costs.

Network Ten declined to comment.

Although the amounts may seem a lot to ordinary wage earners, they pale next to the astronomical sums of Ten scoops on its stars.

It was revealed that Ten is lavishing cash on its on-air talent, such as Carrie Bickmore taking home big bickies to host The Project

It was recently revealed that Carrie Bickmore would be walking away from a whopping $1.1 million she pocketed for the three days of hosting work she does on The Project.

It reportedly means she outbids David ‘Kochie’ Koch, who is paid around $800,000 a year to host Channel Seven’s Sunrise four days a week, as well as his full-time co-anchor Natalie Barr.

Bickmore also earns more a year than Tracy Grimshaw, the long-serving host of Channel Nine’s A Current Affair, sources told The Australian.