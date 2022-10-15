WhatsNew2Day
Nets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) at Target Center

Playtime: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

it’s time to hoop. pic.twitter.com/4RyWAJPpBr20:06

Brooklyn nets @Brooklyn nets

What it’s all about pic.twitter.com/yoKWaMak6l7:45 pm

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets lineup for tonight’s preseason finale in Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton for the third game in a row. – 7:34 PM

Brooklyn nets @Brooklyn nets

Tonight’s starters vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves:
@Ben Simmons

@Kyrie Irving

@Kevin Durant

@Royce O’Neale

@Nic Claxton19:31

Kristian Winfield @crisscrossed

As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each play about 30 minutes each tonight against the Timberwolves per @Nick Friedell #Nets19:08

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

he cold. just like the weather. pic.twitter.com/DuezMdiFxF19:04

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch said before the game that they will try a lot tonight to play KAT and Gobert together, even though the plan is to stagger those two during the season. – 18:27

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Friday grind. pic.twitter.com/hw67UoIDvM18:13

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

‘Cause it’s getting cold like Minnesota pic.twitter.com/WyoJ5AwdO25:53 pm

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“Another pre-season has arrived for the Charlotte Hornets and there are plenty of takeaways, including what’s going well and what still needs to be addressed.” 🏽
@sam_perley17:01

Jon Krawczynskic @JonKrawczynski

In more unsurprising Wolves news, the team will exercise the 4-year options for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Two building blocks ready for big seasons in Minnesota. – 16:56

The #Nets have applied for waivers for forward Donovan Williams. – 4:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets waive Donovan Williams. He’s another one I expect to see in LI. – 16:46

Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Ben Simmons on return to Philadelphia: ‘Can’t wait to go there’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/ben…16:32

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets have requested waivers for striker Donovan Williams, per team.
Williams is most likely going to Long Island. – 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON

Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that they have waived Donovan Williams. – 4:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Stock Report Update canisopus.com/2022/10/14/234…16:28

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

“I don’t feel any pressure. Like I can’t wait to win games.” pic.twitter.com/ueluAEzTQm4.10 pm

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We’ve parted ways with Anthony Duruji and Jaylen Sims.
: pic.twitter.com/vyxPes5FQK3:15 pm

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

here’s a picture of Luka smiling for you.
HAPPY GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/60AEAHCH4214:47

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Had a fun 30+ minute chat about the #Timberwolves with @Brian Windhorst. He was here earlier this month to spend time with the Wolves and he liked what he saw. Here’s a snippet of our chat, with everything in a future ‘Scoop’ podcast: pic.twitter.com/Hn1kSfulod14:44

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

As he prepares for his first season in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons spoke with @Nick Friedell about his doubters, his sanity and more: pic.twitter.com/CufANN9o7O14:38

Emiliano Carchia @sportsando

Ben Simmons Says He Doesn’t Talk To Joel Embiid: We Never Actually Talked sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons…14:27

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

I am pleased to announce that I have joined the Iowa Wolves, G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as a Basketball Operations Associate. I’m going to stop covering the NBA, G League, and basketball abroad. Thank you so much to everyone who followed it! – 14:13

