Nets thank Durant in social media post but NOT Irving after pair are traded into Western Conference

Four days after the Nets officially traded Kyrie Irving, the team hasn’t thanked him for his time in Brooklyn — while Kevin Durant and TJ Warren were recognized less than 24 hours after being dealt to the Suns.

Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and a future first-round pick after requesting a trade last week.

The request came after Irving and the team failed to agree on a contract extension for the star, and followed a blistering 18-2 finish last month.

Irving got his wish granted by being sent to Dallas to co-star with Luka Doncic, but Brooklyn clearly made it a point not to thank the star, while Durant and Warren were thanked on both Twitter and Instagram.

The guard’s time in Brooklyn was very tumultuous.

Irving played just 143 of a possible 278 regular season games for the team in his time there, and was a supporting actor last season due to his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which left him ineligible to play much of the time to play at home. year under New York City rules.

Kyrie Irving made his debut for the Mavericks earlier this week after being traded from the Nets

The drama continued this season as Irving missed eight games after sharing the Amazon link to an anti-Semitic movie on his Twitter — and initially refused to apologize during subsequent press conferences.

In addition, Irving made waves in 2021 when he was caught partying for his sister’s and father’s birthday because he wasn’t with the team for “personal reasons”.

Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly made it an ‘objective’ not to send Irving to the Lakers — one of his favorite destinations — according to Marc Stein, and it seems no love was lost between the guard and his former team, either.

“I just know I want to be in places where I’m celebrated, and not just tolerated or you know, treated in a way that makes me feel disrespected,” Irving said at his introductory Mavs press conference.

“There were times during this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected.

And after news broke that Durant had been traded to Phoenix, Irving said he was “glad to get out of there.”

Nets’ commitment to rejecting Irving is made even more apparent by the team’s tribute to Warren.

The KD and Kyrie era is over in Brooklyn – with just one playoff series win

Of course, while Durant played for the franchise for three seasons, Warren had only been with the team since the last off-season, playing only 26 games for Brooklyn.

He started zero games for the team.