Nets star Kyrie Irving says he will ‘never’ stop playing, admits to regrets after last season

Kyrie Irving has claimed he will “never” retire from basketball amid a longstanding debate over whether the thought-provoking star will soon retire from the NBA.

Irving crushed any speculation about his future in an extended interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

The former Cleveland Cavalier and Boston Celtic also spoke of his regrets from last season and his will to win.

“I’ll never stop playing,” Irving said. ‘Do you hear me?

‘Get it – I’ll never stop playing. This isn’t even a debate. It’s not a consideration.’

Irving was then questioned further, citing his wide-ranging interests as the reason why speculation like that might exist.

‘Secure..[But] I want to take all those opportunities… and be a bridge,” Irving replied.

“So I can show people what it’s like to play at this level, what it’s like to be at this level, teach the youth… what it’s like to get to this level, to be a professional . I feel like I was a professional since 8 years old, 9 years old, because I did it more than I went to school.

The one-time NBA champion sparkled in sprints during the Nets’ victory over Milwaukee

“I did it more than hang out with my friends, hang out with my family, I did it day and night… It was a passion, but that’s what I chose.

“It’s been a great partnership with the NBA and I appreciate being a player here. And there are goals that I have outside of the NBA, but right now I’m just focused on this.

While Irving may be in love with basketball — he says it never left him — the Australian-born star had it partially taken from him last season due to vaccination mandates in New York and other states.

Irving didn’t say he regretted his stance that he hadn’t been vaccinated, nor did he hint at it, but instead admitted that he wished certain things from last year were different.

Irving became an even more polarizing figure in the wake of vaccine pressure and mandates

‘I would lie to you as a human being’ [if I said I didn’t]Irving said when asked if he regretted looking back on last year.

“I think we all think about times when we could have made better decisions, and times when we wish we could have done things differently, and I sometimes feel the same way in my life.

“Basically, I just want to play the long game and not put too much pressure on myself or the people around me.

“This is something I do every day. We sometimes say it as a cliché, but no, we just let it play [itself] — enjoy the season, and then we’ll go back and look at some of this reflection time and talk more deeply about these things, but right now that can’t be my focus.”

Irving seemed jovial lately as he and Kevin Durant got ready for the approaching NBA season

Irving and the Nets is poised for another season of anticipation as Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons try to bring a third title to the franchise. Irving wants to win, make no mistake, but he will do it in his own unique way.

“I have great ambitions to leave a legacy in this league and however many years it takes me – that is set [ahead of me],’ he continued.

“But in the meantime, I just want to build with people in this industry and win together. I want this to feel like a dream that we can all share.

‘And that applies not only to my Nets, but also to people we are going to act against. It’s gonna be fun. It’s going to be a fun ride. So I’m looking forward to that fun too, more importantly.”