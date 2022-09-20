Nets star Kyrie Irving calls for an end to vaccine mandates

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to repeal the private sector vaccine mandate on Nov. 1 while allowing his own mandate for local government employees to continue.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same without being discriminated against, vilified or fired,” Irving tweeted. ‘This enforced vaccine/pandemic is one of the biggest HUMAN RIGHTS abuses in history.’

The unvaccinated Irving was sidelined for most of last season because of the city’s mandate for public arenas and private workplaces, as well as the Nets’ decision to match him to road games, citing their preference for full-time players. Team officials ultimately relented in January to allow him to play road games, and the city followed through in February by lifting the indoor mandate so he could play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Irving has been at the center of several vaccine-related controversies since the city began requiring private companies to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace in December 2021, when the Omicron wave began killing hundreds of New Yorkers. Many others who refused the vaccine were fired.

“This puts the choice in the hands of businesses in New York,” Adams said Tuesday after announcing that the private sector ban would be lifted on Nov. 1.

Irving made waves last week by posting a 20-year-old clip of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones describing a ‘new world order’ that would unleash viruses to gain control of the public.

In the video, Jones said: ‘Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there are secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history.

“And yes, today in 2002 there is a tyrannical organization that calls itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we are basically pushed into their system.”

The video was titled: ‘Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us.’

New York Mayor Eric Adams (pictured) repeals the private sector vaccine mandate on November 1

The vast majority of NBA players are fully inoculated against COVID-19, with the league consistently boasting about a 95 percent vaccination rate among rosters. However, there have been several notable holdouts, including Irving and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.

In July, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said he regretted getting vaccinated at the NBA’s urging, despite it helping him win his first league title back in June.

“I did it and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins told FanSided. ‘But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was “get this or don’t play.”’

The NBA did not require players to be vaccinated last season, but did require players to follow local mandates, meaning Wiggins would not have been able to play home games in San Francisco if he remained unvaccinated. Ultimately, he opted to get the injection, while others like Irving held out until New York offered a waiver in March.

Wiggins applied for a religious exemption from the NBA but was denied, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health added that it would not consider exemptions of any kind.

The Toronto native ultimately relented and received the vaccine — the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot — shortly before the start of the season. At the time he said he was ‘forced’ to get it.

The decision turned out to be a good one, professionally speaking. Not only did Wiggins keep his $32 million salary for the season, but he had his best season, averaging just north of 17 points a game while making a career-high 39.3 percent of his 3-point attempts .

After his first All-Star selection in February, Wiggins helped the Warriors to an NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game in the six-game series.

The 27-year-old is entering the final season of his five-year, $147 million deal and will make $33.6 million for the year.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins became an All-Star and NBA champion this season after reluctantly getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but despite his career year, he says he regrets getting the injection at the league’s behest. (Pictured: Wiggins at Warriors’ title parade’

While Wiggins was open and straightforward with fans about his objection to the vaccine, Irving ignited controversy in New York over his refusal to be injected.

The seven-time All-Star played in just 29 of 82 games this season due to a local New York City mandate for which he was ultimately granted a waiver and the team’s decision to hold him out of practice and road games, which the club turned at the end of December.

After the first-round playoff exit, Nets assistant coach and former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire admitted that Irving’s frequent absences had a significant impact on Brooklyn this year.

“Yeah, I think it hurt us,” Stoudemire, who has since left the Nets, told ESPN in May. ‘It definitely hurt us because we didn’t have enough consistency with Kyrie to build chemistry with the group, with the team.

‘He only plays away games depending on which city it is… can’t play in New York… that’s why we had different lineups, different games depending on the schedule. So it made it difficult for us coaches to figure out who is going to play despite Kyrie. So it was difficult for us to cope, so yes, that was part of it.’

Irving was the subject of trade rumors, but he and All-Star teammate Kevin Durant now appear poised to begin the 2022-23 season with the Nets.