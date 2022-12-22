Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Little did Jack Vaughn know his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history.

Actually one of the best in NBA history.

Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-most in the league, as the Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send home the reigning champs with their second blowout . loss in two nights in New York.

“That’s what happens when you come to work and are ready to work from the start,” Vaughn said.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all sidelined, the Warriors finished 1-5 on their journey east and hope to get healthy before having to get back on the field against Memphis at Christmas.

Curry will be sidelined with a shoulder injury, but Wiggins could be back and the Warriors will use all the help they can get after trailing by 44 in this one.

“It’s the Warriors,” Durant said. “You always respect them no matter who’s on the floor. They have a championship system and championship players.”

The Nets tied a franchise record nine players in double digits to win their seventh in a row, even as Kyrie Irving went out with a strained right calf.

James Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points on 12-for-14 shooting for the Warriors, who lost to the Knicks by 38 points on Tuesday night.

The Nets had to fall from 18 and then 19 points behind in their last two wins, but this one was over not long after the Warriors bus finally arrived after some holiday rush in New York.

The Nets made 11 of their first 12 shots and by the time the first quarter was over, it was 46-17, a 29-point difference that was the largest in any period in the NBA this season.

Coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors’ early turnovers—they finished with 21, leading to 36 points—helped the Nets get going.

“And then they made everything,” Kerr said. “They were phenomenal in the first half.”

It was 68-31 when Durant was called for a technical foul for his sideline party after Ben Simmons knocked down a long lob pass. The Warriors scored the next seven in one of their only highlights of the night before Brooklyn extended it to 91-51 at the half on Durant’s 3-pointer.

Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on November 10, 1990. The Warriors – with Durant as a player – scored 92 against Chicago on October 29, 2018.

Simmons got the first two baskets of the third for the biggest lead at 95-51, but Durant was 1 for 8 and played all 12 minutes as the Nets only managed 18 points in the period.

TOGETHER AGAIN?

Kerr hopes to have Durant back on his side on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. Durant is the leading scorer in U.S. men’s history, and Kerr said the USA Basketball leadership hopes he will play in Paris, where he becomes the first man could become one who wins four basketball gold medals.

“That would be nice,” said Kerr, who joked that he would “most likely take him aside tonight” to give a recruiting pitch. “I mean, he’s been so dominant on Team USA and like I said, he’s a guy who just likes to play. So we hope he decides to continue.”

Durant said it was too early to make his decision.

TIP INS

Warriors: Golden State will begin an eight-game homestand on Sunday. … Wiggins has missed the last eight games with a right groin strain. … Kerr had no update on the status of Donte DiVincenzo (illness unrelated to COVID-19) or JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols).

Nets: Brooklyn has won 11 of the last 12 games. … The Nets’ most lopsided quarter was a 32-point lead (48-16) in the fourth against Detroit on March 9, 1980.

NEXT ONE

Warriors: Host Memphis on Sunday.

Nets: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports