Nets score 91 in 1st half vs Warriors, 3rd-most in NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets tallied 91 points in the first half against Golden State on Wednesday night, the third-highest total in NBA history.

The Nets led 91-51 against a Warriors team missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Brooklyn shot 35 for 49 (71.4%) in the first 24 minutes.

Phoenix set the NBA record with 107 points in the first half against Denver on November 10, 1990. The Warriors – with current Nets star Kevin Durant on their roster – scored 92 against Chicago on October 29, 2018.

The Nets led 46–17 after one quarter, a 29-point difference that was the largest in any quarter in the league this season.

