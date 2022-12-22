Nets post third-highest NBA halftime score EVER with 91-51 lead vs Golden State Warriors in New York

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

Royce O’Neale also started strong and finished the game with 14 points

Kevin Durant finished the game with 23 points in a balanced offense for Brooklyn

Their 91 points were the most in franchise history and third in NBA history

The Nets destroyed the Warriors in the first half in Brooklyn on Wednesday

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brooklyn Nets posted its third-highest NBA halftime score with a brutal display against a depleted Golden State Warriors in New York on Wednesday night.

The Nets held a 91-51 lead at the break, with Kevin Durant leading the score for the Nets at the midway point of the leg. The Nets are 13 threes in the first half and eventually ran out with a huge 143-113 victory.

The highest-ever NBA score was when the Phoenix Suns hit 107 against the Nuggets in 1990 and the Warriors scored 92 against the Bulls in 2018.

Their total of 143 points is the highest of the season for the Nets, while their 40-point lead at halftime is a new Nets record. Their 29-point lead in the first quarter is also a Nets record, while nine players reach double digits to tie the franchise record.

The Nets posted the NBA’s third-highest halftime score of 91-51 vs. the Warriors

Kevin Durant top-scored for the Nets in an impressive performance at the Barclays Center

In addition, star player Kevin Durant played just 29 minutes—a season-off—in the game, as the Nets were able to rest their star man with a victory that looked certain so early in the game. Durant still scored on top with a total of 23 points.

“We set the tone early,” said Royce O’Neale afterwards. “We took away things they like to do and made it difficult for them. Our attack flowed, moved and fired.

“There was an emphasis on defense and rebound and creating our offense on each other. It means a lot, you never know who’s going to leave. We compete hard and play for each other.’

“They played really well,” said Frank Isola on YES Network after the game. “The first half was excellent. The 91 points were just off the charts – they moved the ball and knocked down shots.”

The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who has injured his shoulder, and Klay Thompson, but the Nets also lacked guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday. Irving watched from the sidelines and missed the game due to a calf problem.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn, speaking for the tip, explained that Irving had felt tightness in his right calf.

“It came just after the warm-up, he did some shooting a little earlier when he arrived and then came up to me and said he was a little stuffy,” he said.

“So I want to get it checked out a bit and hopefully see what the update is soon.”

But it didn’t stop the Nets at all, as they did everything they could to turn their six-game winning streak into seven.

Vaughn admitted he was unaware that the 91-51 score was one for the NBA record books.

‘Wow! Nicely done,” Vaughan said. ‘That’s what you get when you come to work and are ready to work from the start.

‘I think it’s progress. It was the message in our walkthrough to be focused everywhere, regardless of who’s playing. With these kinds of games it can go either way.’

Ben Simmons scored 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds that night

Yuta Watanabe continued his strong play off the bench and scored eight points

Actor Jason Sudeikis, affectionately known for his role as football coach Ted Lasso, was on hand Wednesday night for a slice of NBA history.

The loss for the Warriors made it a miserable trip to the Big Apple – they were also beaten 132-94 by the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, another wire-to-wire loss.

The Nets are back in action Friday night, hosting the Bucks, and Vaughn said he hopes Irving can play.

As for the Warriors, the next chance to get back to winning ways comes on Christmas Day against the Nuggets, back in California.