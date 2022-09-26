Nets’ Kyrie Irving says he gave up ‘four years, $100-something mil’ by going unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated likely cost him $100 million, he told reporters on Monday’s media day.

The veteran point guard was rumored to be headed for free agency in June after struggling to complete a lengthy overtime in Brooklyn following the Nets’ first-round loss to the Boston playoffs. Celtics. But rather than forgo last year’s $36 million contract, Irving picked up his player option after discovering the market for his services had deteriorated.

“I gave up four years, about $100, when I decided not to get vaccinated,” he told reporters. ‘That was the decision. It was a contract [and] get vaccinated or don’t get vaccinated and there is a certain amount of uncertainty about your future.’

The unvaccinated Irving was sidelined for much of last season’s last season due to the city’s mandate for public arenas and private workplaces, as well as the Nets’ decision to bench him for away games, citing their preference for full-time players. Team officials finally relented in January, allowing him to play road games, and the city followed suit in February by lifting the indoor mandate, allowing him to play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

But Irving feels his decision to be a “voice for the voiceless” cost him in the eyes of NBA teams, who questioned his desire to play basketball.

“There were options, but not many because of the stigma of whether or not I wanted to play or whether or not I was committed to the team, which I thought was really unfair at times,” Irving said.

Even Brooklyn withdrew from lengthy extension talks with Irving amid the controversy, he said Monday.

“We should have figured all that out before training camp last year,” Irving said. “It just didn’t happen because of my status of being unvaccinated. It was a tough pill to swallow.

“I’ve had to deal with the real circumstance that I lost my job because of this.”

The NBA doesn’t have a vaccine mandate, nor did it last season, but the league does adhere to local health guidelines, which is why Irving was sidelined for so much of the 2021-22 campaign.

Irving was not hostile to the media on Monday, but did share his grievances over coverage of the episode.

“I didn’t realize that my unvaccinated mine became a stigma in my career that I don’t want to play, or that I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless,” Irving told reporters.