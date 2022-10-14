Neto reveals Buffon influence helping Bournemouth climb Premier League table

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto has been team-mates with Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi and Neymar, but says joining the Cherries has made him fall in love with football again.

Brazil’s Neto has a resume that most players would envy, having played for Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Fiorentina, while also being capped by Brazil.

Getty Neto didn’t come until the summer but has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League

Getty Neto has played with some of the game’s best players and has played with Juve. time spent learning Buffon

But the 33-year-old, who came to Bournemouth from Barca in the summer, says he has found his happy place on the sunny south coast.

“I decided to make the switch because I always wanted to play in the Premier League,” he told talkSPORT. “I wanted to play and feel good and enjoy football again.

“I can now say that I am enjoying football again, so I am happy.

“I enjoy it a lot. I was lucky enough to bring the good weather and am really happy here.

“I try to bring in every day what I’ve learned from these big names, but football isn’t just about big names. It’s about people who can learn better and that’s what I try to do every day.

“It was a good moment in my career, playing with one of the best goalkeepers in history and a great personality.

“He [Buffon] is a great person, and I was lucky enough to play with him and learned a lot. I think I’m a better player because I’ve had the chance to play with these players.

“I’m lucky, but I always work hard for it. Things don’t just happen.

“My biggest influence was my father. He was also a goalkeeper in Brazil. He played for a number of clubs and when I was a kid I always wanted to be a goalkeeper.

“I always want to see him train and I love him, so he’s number one for me.

“He was my coach and was on the pitch when he had time to give me some advice. It was great and he helped me a lot.”

Getty The 33-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the training ground, having played for some of the biggest clubs in the world

Neto has yet to taste defeat in five Premier League games ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham, live on talkSPORT2.

He added: “I am happy with the results. I’m very competitive and I don’t like to lose and we’re at a good time so we have to keep going.

“We work with a lot of intensity and the mentality is very positive. We are a good unit.

“Fulham will be a very difficult game. We know they need the result and we need the result. They also came out of the Championship and we both want to stay in the Premier League.

“We have to be focused, keep going and keep pushing and if we do that, we have a chance of a good result.”

Getty Neto arrived from Barcelona to make contact with Scott Parker but the boss was fired not long into the season

Neto was signed by Scott Parker but didn’t even make his debut when the former England midfielder was sacked as Bournemouth manager and replaced by interim Gary O’Neil.

He said: “This is football and everything can change in a minute. The guys were prepared for it and I’m happy for Gary O’Neil because it was important for him to get positive results.

“We have to keep working and we can do great things.

“Me and Junior [Stanislas] are the most experienced guys in the locker room, and I enjoy it because it’s the first time for me and I’m happy to help the team and the club.

“We have a great opportunity to have a good season.”

Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Leicester last weekend was watched by new American owner Bill Foley, whose £120 million takeover will soon be endorsed by the Premier League.

Neto said: “The owner brought us good luck. He won and started on the right foot. It’s nice that he came to say hello and now it’s his wallet.

“It’s his job and our job to keep going on the field and see what happens.”