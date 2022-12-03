Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

While the United States had the better game at the start, the Dutch continued after breaking the American press. Dumfries made a one-off pass from the right flank when Depay shot unmarked into the penalty area. His right-footed shot from 14 yards beat Matt Turner to the far post in the 10th minute for his 43rd international goal, giving him sole second place on the Dutch scoring list behind Robin van Persie’s 50.

The goal was the first goal allowed by the United States in the tournament. In 37 World Cup matches, the Americans have never won a game in which they were behind.

The Netherlands doubled their lead on almost the last kick of the first half, in the first minute of stoppage time. After a quick series of exchanges after a throw-in, Dumfries got a cross around Tyler Adams to find Blind wide open on the penalty spot. Blind scored only his third international goal – his first in eight years. Gio Reyna fed an open Weston McKennie in the 54th, but he skied his shot over the bar.

Wright entered in the 67th and scored his second international goal, sparking hopes in the US. But Dumfries remained undefeated by Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson and used his left foot to volley a cross from Blind.