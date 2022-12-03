Sunday, December 4, 2022
Home » Netherlands dominate USA in first knock-out World Cup match
SportsSports

Netherlands dominate USA in first knock-out World Cup match

by Merry
Qatar World Cup 2022

A 3-1 victory for the Dutch sends Team USA home.

The Netherlands shot past the US with three goals to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite scoring once, the US presented little challenge to their opponents, who repeatedly outclassed the Stars and Stripes at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Turner in the USA goal produced some spectacular saves to deny the Dutchman a bigger score, while his counterpart Andries Noppert was used much less often.

More to follow

