Netherlands boss Mark Parsons believes his team’s fighting spirit will help them beat France

The Netherlands boss Mark Parsons believes his team’s fighting spirit can endure them when they face France in their Euro 2022 quarter-final tonight.

The reigning champions have lost key players to injuries and Covid but still managed to finish second in Group C and go unbeaten.

They lost goalkeeper and captain Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen in the first half of their opening game against Sweden.

Van Veenendaal was replaced by reserve keeper Daphne van Domselaar, who is only 22 years old and had only one international match before the start of the tournament. Despite trailing at halftime, Parsons’ side rallied to a 1-1 draw.

But more bad luck came when midfielder Jackie Groenen signed Covid before the same fate befell star striker Vivianne Miedema. And things got even worse when attacking midfielder Lieke Martens had to withdraw from the tournament with a foot injury.

France, which is third in the world rankings, will be the favorites to advance to the semi-finals, but British-born Parsons insisted his side isn’t here ‘just to sell tickets’.

“The spirit was very positive, there’s a great energy,” Parsons said of his team. “We’ve been through adversity and you always have opportunities in adversity. This group has only one reaction to that and that is to get stronger and get closer.

“I feel very, very good about the spirit of this team. But this is the history of this team, this is not something we did for a month or six months. This history of this team is that when the moment matters most, they come together and fight like they’ve never fought before.

“You saw that against Sweden, first half, two problems we had, we were 1-0 down at half time, Sweden didn’t lose a European Championship match when it was half time and we lost the players we lost.

“There was only one possible outcome and we defied it. That shows the spirit of this team, but also the experience of this team and the history of what they have done in big tournaments.”

Parsons is hopeful that Miedema, who has missed the last two games, will be back tonight. The striker has had three training sessions after recovering from Covid.

‘I spread as much positive energy and optimism as possible. We’ll make the decision before our last meeting, but it’s also about ticking off every step.’