Netflix’s Wendell & Wild is raising hell in its latest trailer

Peele stars alongside comedic partner Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as the titular characters, a pair of demon brothers who are the troubled orphan Kat Elliott (played by This is us star Lyric Ross) to summon them to the land of the living, resulting in exactly the kind of chaos you’d expect from a dark horror comedy for kids. Selick will also direct the film, making this his first feature film since Coraline (2009).

Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) round out the all-star cast for this stop-motion film that makes it look like Kat will fight both literally and figuratively with her demons to save the world — or at least her classmates. The stylized stop-motion animation is a welcome return to other Selick-directed films, with a similar sombre atmosphere to works by Laika, an animation studio that worked on both alongside Selick. Coraline and moon girl. While the similarities in style are uncanny, Laika is not affiliated with Wendell & Wildwhich is just one of the many stop motion animation projects we know are coming to Netflix, such as Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023).