Netflix’s upcoming Running with the Devil documents John McAfee on the run

Netflix’s new documentary shows antivirus founder-turned-fugitive John McAfee and his life on the run after he became a suspect in the 2012 murder of his neighbor in Belize (through Deadline). McAfee asked a film crew to document his experience as he evaded authorities — and apparently the Mexican cartel.

The documentary, called Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, has thrown video journalists into the whirlwind that is McAfee’s life. With weapons, drugs and alcohol in tow, the group traverses Belize and Guatemala and somehow ends up on a boat bound for the Bahamas.

To say McAfee had an interesting history would be an understatement. After making his name as the creator of the antivirus software company McAfee — which Intel acquired in 2021 — things started to go downhill when police in Belize identified him as a person of interest in the murder of his neighbor, Gregory Faull. From then on, McAfee’s actions only got more bizarre: he got into crypto; tried to be president; and even developed a “hack-proof” phone. In 2020, he was arrested in Spain for tax evasion and was later found dead in his prison cell before being extradited to the US. His death was ruled a suicide.

Run with the devil will be released on Netflix on August 24. It is produced by British studio Curious Films, whose co-founder, Dov Freedman, said: Deadline that the film has been “10 years in the making”. This isn’t the first time John McAfee has been the subject of a documentary; in 2016, produced Showtime Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee.