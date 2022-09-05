Netflix’s ‘Sins of our Mother’ tells the story of Lori Vallow who’s accused of killing her children

July 11, 2019: Lori Vallow’s husband, Charles Vallow, is murdered by her brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona. Police initially ruled that Alex acted in self-defense, but reopened the case months later after the children were reported missing.

August, 2019: Lori moves children JJ and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho, close to where her future husband Chad Daybell lives with his wife Tammy.

September 8, 2019: Tylee is seen alive for the last time on a trip to Yellowstone National Park with Lori, JJ and Alex. In the weeks that follow, Lori reveals that her daughter attends the Brigham Young University campus in Idaho.

September 23, 2019: The last time JJ is seen at his school in Rexburg. Lori emails the school the next day that she moves the family to California for a new job.

October 2, 2019: Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori’s niece Melani Pawlowski, is the target of a drive-by shooting in Arizona. Police identify the vehicle with the shooter as a Jeep registered in the name of Charles Vallow, Lori’s late husband.

October 19, 2019: Chad’s wife Tammy, 49, dies at their Idaho home. An obituary states that she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Chad refuses an autopsy and her death is listed as due to natural causes.

October 25, 2019: A friend of Tylee’s receives a vague “miss you” message from her phone, but says it didn’t sound like the teen.

Nov 5, 2019: Lori and Chad get married on a beach in Kauai. The receipts show that Lori purchased her own wedding ring from Amazon nearly three weeks before Tammy’s death.

November 26, 2019: Out-of-state relatives ask the Idaho Police Department to conduct a welfare check on JJ. Lori and Chad claim that he is in Arizona with family and ask their girlfriend, Melanie Gibb, to lie and say that she took the boy there for Thanksgiving. The police soon learn that no one has seen JJ or Tylee since September.

November 27, 2019: The police execute a search warrant regarding the children at Lori’s house and discover that she and Chad have fled Idaho.

December 11, 2019: Tammy’s body is exhumed from a Utah cemetery and her death is reclassified as suspicious.

December 12, 2019: Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, is found dead in a bathroom at his Arizona home. Months later, an autopsy reveals that he died of natural causes while having the overdose drug Narcan in his system.

December 21, 2019: The Rexburg Police Department issues the first press release about JJ and Tylee, revealing that they believe their disappearance may be linked to Tammy’s death and asking the public for information.

Dec 24, 2019: Lori and Chad are releasing a statement through a lawyer saying they love their son and daughter and look forward to “addressing allegations once they are past speculation and rumours.”

Dec 30, 2019: The police accuse Lori and Chad of lying to the investigators and say they think the couple knows where the children are or what happened to them.

January 3, 2020: Police search Chad’s home in Salem and remove 43 items, including tech devices and magazines. They also comb parts of the snowy yard with rakes and metal detectors.

January 26, 2020: Lori and Chad are seen for the first time in months while the police serve them with two search warrants in Kauai. Lori also receives a court order to take the children to authorities in Idaho within five days. The couple is approached by the media while officers hand out the documents and do not want to say anything about the children.

January 30, 2020: Lori misses the court deadline to turn the children over to the Idaho authorities.

February 20, 2020: Lori is arrested in Kauai and charged with two felonies for desertion and non-support of dependent children, and one felony, each for resisting an officer, incitement to a crime, and contempt of court.

March 5, 2020: Lori is extradited to Idaho, where she is being held on a $1 million bond in the Madison County Jail.

March 17, 2020: Lori confesses her innocence in a statement through her attorney, while two other members of her defense team quit and the judge withdraws from the case.

March 24, 2020: Court documents filed in the divorce of Lori’s niece Melani and her husband Brandon Boudreaux allege that Lori told people she thought her children were zombies before disappearing.

April 9, 2020: The authorities reveal that they are investigating Lori and Chad for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in connection with Tammy’s death.

June 9, 2020: The police search Chad’s house in Salem for the second time and discover human remains in the backyard. Chad is taken into police custody and charged with destroying or concealing evidence.

May 25, 2021: Lori and Chad are charged with first degree murder in the children’s deaths. Chad is also charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Tammy.

May 27, 2021: Lori is deemed incompetent to stand trial on the murder charge in Idaho.

August 5, 2021: The prosecution announces that it will demand the death penalty for Chad.

Apr 11, 2022: Lori has recovered competence. The criminal case against her in Ohio must continue.

Apr 14, 2022: Lori is taken by Fremont County Sheriff officers to the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho