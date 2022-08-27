Netflix’s Resident Evil Has Already Been Canceled

Netflix’s Resident Evil series has been canceled just over a month after its first debut, according to a report of Deadline. The streamer has reportedly decided not to renew the series due to poor ratings and viewership.

Like the many others Resident Evil adaptations, Netflix’s live-action series tries to put yet another spin on the video game franchise it’s based on. The show, which was directed by supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb, flashes between two different timelines, centering around Umbrella executive Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his two daughters (played by Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong).

In our review of the series, my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore notes that it “keeps things fresh to a degree,” but it’s let down by a “predictable plot that ultimately suffers from being such a late entry.” is in modern times”. zombie craze.” Resident Evil created Netflix top 10 list of the most-watched shows the week it debuted and the two weeks that followed, but then largely disappeared from the map. It also doesn’t help that it premiered just a few months after the season four debut Weird stuffwhich may be part of Resident Evil‘s spotlight.

In addition to the live-action adaptation, Netflix also has an animated four-part series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that it released last year. The series focuses heavily on the lore of the Resident Evil franchise and was also met with mixed reviews. Even if Netflix’s live action Resident Evil wasn’t quite the hit it intended, the streamer has several other video game adaptations on tap, including those based on Horizon Zero Dawn, Tomb Raider, Far cryand Bioshock. Netflix already has an anime based on Castlevania and recently debuted an animated adaptation of Tekken.