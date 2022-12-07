Netflix’s new movie Troll wins perfect Rotten Tomatoes score but fans are left split

<!–

Netflix’s new number one movie Troll has been well received by critics and has received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Norwegian disaster movie, which follows a group of people who work together to stop an old troll from going amok, has been dubbed the “next Godzilla” by some fans.

The critics who reviewed the film positively said there were some “cliché moments” but believe it could be “one of the silliest but best disaster movies this year.”

There were some “great” action sequences that were described as a “magnificent beast” throughout the thriller.

Overall, the site scored the adventure and fantasy movie 88 percent, but audiences rated it only 49 percent.

Several viewers took to Twitter to “recommend” the Netflix film after deeming it “loved” and rating it a “10/10.”

On the other hand, some viewers were divided when they took to social media to share their negative thoughts about the “terrible” new release.

One of them wrote, “I just finished watching Troll on Netflix, and I can honestly say I’ll never have that hour and 44 minutes of my life again.”

In contrast, a few fans were shocked because they empathize more with the troll than with the people in the movie.

After an explosion in the Norwegian mountains, an ancient troll awakens after thousands of years and destroys everything in its path as it approaches the capital.

One viewer wrote, “I watched Troll last night and I wish the troll had killed more people in the movie. 100 percent on his side.”

Another wrote, “Tbh… the troll did absolutely nothing wrong. Yall woke him up, attacked him, previously killed his entire family and then tried to burn him. Frankly, I was on his side.”

“I’m watching this movie Troll on Netflix and I’m sorry, but I’m on the troll’s side in this… this whole movie I just feel sorry for the enemy.”