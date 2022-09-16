Netflix’s new movie Blonde is SLAMMED for featuring scene in which JFK RAPES Marilyn Monroe

Netflix’s new film about Marilyn Monroe, titled Blonde, features a graphic scene in which she is brutally raped by President John F. Kennedy, which has left some viewers alarmed.

The film, starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson and Julianne Nicholson, was recently released in theaters and will hit the streaming platform on September 28, 2022; and while it shows some true aspects of the late Hollywood star’s life, it’s said to be a fictional look, based on the 2000 novel written by Joyce Carol Oate.

The film was criticized after it was announced that it had been given an NC17 rating in August – meaning children under 17 cannot watch the film, even under adult supervision – mainly because de Armas said she “didn’t understand” why it was given such a serious warning.

However, it has now been revealed that the film features multiple depictions of sexual assault and violence, including a horrifying fictional scene in which JFK, played by Phillipson, forces the actress to have oral sex with him before grabbing and raping her.

Netflix’s new film about Marilyn Monroe, titled Blonde, features a graphic scene in which she is brutally raped by President John F. Kennedy, which has left some viewers disturbed.

The film, starring Ana de Armas (pictured), Adrien Brody and Caspar Phillipson, was recently released in theaters and will hit the streaming platform on September 28.

While it shows some true aspects of the late starlet’s life, it is said to be a fictionalized view, based on the 2000 novel written by Joyce Carol Oate. The Armas is featured in the movie

During part of the film, Secret Service agents were seen dragging Marilyn into a hotel room, where President JFK (played by Phillipson) was waiting in bed for her.

‘I’m glad to see you, honey. It’s been a hell of a day,” he told her, before taking her hand and lowering it into her pants.

The president then grabbed the back of Marilyn’s head and forced her to have oral sex with him for more than a minute and a half while the camera focused on her shocked face – in which he called her a “dirty s**t.” ‘ and told her things like, ‘Baby, don’t be shy, come on.’

“Just don’t puke. Don’t cough. Don’t gag. You have to swallow,” she heard a voice say in Marilyn’s head before JFK ejaculated into her mouth.

Then the president threw Marilyn onto the bed and jumped on top of her while she let out a loud scream.

The scene then cut to her waking up in bed with bruises all over her body, before running to the bathroom to throw up.

Vulture described the moment as “incredibly tense, disturbing, extremely uncomfortable and exploitative,” while people on Twitter called it “sickening” and “unnecessary.”

‘The graphic rape scene in Blonde is not for art. It’s to make up fantasies about a dead woman who once said not to joke with her,” wrote one Twitter user.

It has now been revealed that the film will feature a scene where JFK is holding Marilyn and raping her. JFK and Marilyn are seen together, along with his brother Robert Kennedy, in 1962

The graphic scene also shows the president forcing Marilyn to have oral sex with him while calling her a “dirty s**t.” The Armas is featured in the movie

“I’m not against biopics that lean towards the more farce, but making up rape scenes to add to the story that should criticize sexualization just feels exploitative,” another said.

“Like, how do you criticize Marilyn’s sexualization and dehumanization when you fake events when, as far as we know, they never happened?”

Another person added, “I’m sorry, but it’s exploitation. The woman is dead and you use it as an excuse to show her naked half the time and practically turn it into a torture porn movie.

“The guys who seem to support this film really just seem to want to see Ana De Armas naked. Yes, great analysis of Marilyn’s life.’

“I can’t believe Ana De Armas thinks Marilyn would be happy with this RAPE FANTASY FANFIC written and filmed about her,” another tweet read.

“This whole book could have been written without using Marilyn as a character. Let the woman rest in peace, Hollywood.’

The film also reportedly includes a scene in which film producer Darryl F. Zanuck rapes Marilyn, as well as a vaginal point of view.

Vulture described the scene as “incredibly tense, disturbing, extremely uncomfortable and exploitative,” while people on Twitter called it “sickening” and “unnecessary.”

The film first received criticism in August after it was announced it had received an NC17 rating – mainly because de Armas said she “didn’t understand” why

She said ‘I can tell you some shows or movies that are much more explicit with much more sexual content than Blonde’

Director Andrew Dominik previously defended the film for Daily screen, stating: ‘It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the damned public’s problem. It does not run for public office.

De Armas repeated his sentiment, saying: L’Official magazine: ‘I can tell you some shows or movies that are much more explicit with much more sexual content than Blond.

“But to tell this story, it’s important to show all those moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way she became.

“It had to be explained. Everyone (in the cast) knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.’

It is rumored that Marilyn had a consensual love affair with the president, which was revealed in the previous Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

She sang Happy Birthday to him in a very seductive way at a dinner party in 1962 – but only a few months later she was found dead.

For decades, people have speculated that Marilyn, who died of a “probable overdose” at age 36, was murdered because of her secret romantic relationships with the president — and his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy.