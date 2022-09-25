Netflix’s New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Clip Is Full Of Cunning Puzzles

Image: Netflix

At the beginning of the month, Netflix gave us our first taste of the first Blades off sequel, and during the Tudum event, the streamer showed another clip – it focused on some very complex puzzle boxes that double as a party invite. The short clip showed the mix of humor and mystery you would expect from another Blades off.

Glass Onion is an important movie for Netflix, and not just because it’s an important part of the company’s vacation schedule. The company reportedly paid over $400 million for two sequels to Rian Johnson’s original whodunit, and Glass Onion also has a star-studded cast including Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., David Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton, in addition to star Daniel Craig.

Blades off is just one of many movie universes that Netflix hopes to turn into its next big movie franchise.

Glass Onion begins streaming on Netflix on December 23 and will be in select theaters before that. In the meantime, check out our spoiler-free review.