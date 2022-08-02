Netflix’s limited-edition Cowboy Bebop vinyl is a very good boy

Netflix is ​​gambling Cowboy Bebop has paid off dividends for enthusiasts. A tweet from Wario64 has revealed a limited-edition vinyl collection of the short-lived series’ soundtrack, featuring new music from Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts.

That was always a bargain from the devil with this show. It could have been good (and I maintain that it was good enough to deserve a second season). It could have been horrific. (It wasn’t, but there were some For real bad moments.) But whatever it was, it would be worth getting, and I can’t stress this enough, new Cowboy Bebop music by Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts.

And now we have it. Produced in collaboration with iam8bit, the soundtrack is a two-LP set featuring red vinyl and a corgi-colored furry coat, complete with Ein’s dog collar. It costs $160, which is a lot, but still, at the risk of repeating myself, new Cowboy Bebop music from Yoko Kanno and the seat belts! (And if $160 is just too much or vinyl isn’t your thing, you can buy the digital album on Amazon Music for $19 or just stream it on Spotify.)

Why are you still here? You can get it from Netflix here. Not really. Stay a little, because I need time to get my hands on one of the 1,000 copies.