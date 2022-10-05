Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series fact-checked: Journalist exposes which parts of the show are fake

Netflix’s hit series Monster follows the depraved life and crimes of the notorious American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

But a leading journalist who interviewed the killer after he was arrested has warned viewers not to believe everything they see on screen.

Emmy-winning producer Nancy Glass, who interviewed the ‘Milwaukee Monster’ for CNN’s Inside Edition in 1993, spoke to the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday about her time with the killer, and how his fictional portrayal stands up to the facts.

While the details of Dahmer’s sickening crimes between 1978 and 1991 and subsequent arrest are accurately portrayed, Ms. Glass says aspects of his formative years were completely made up.

Jeffrey’s Dad Never Noticed His Son Had Problems

Ms Glass, who spoke to Dahmer’s family for “years” before meeting the killer behind bars, said the series’ portrayal of the killer’s childhood isn’t entirely accurate.

Emmy-winning producer Nancy Glass (pictured), who interviewed the “Milwaukee Monster” for CNN’s Inside Edition in 1993, spoke to radio show Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday about her time with the killer, and how his fictional portrayal stacks up against the facts.

Dahmer (pictured) was convicted of 16 murders in 1992 and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

While Monster depicts Dahmer’s father Lionel as a concerned father who thought his son was an alcoholic loser, Ms. Glass said this simply wasn’t true.

“The father never thought anything was wrong,” Mrs. Glass said, adding that Lionel was a “strange” man who might not have noticed any red flags in Jeffrey’s behavior.

“So I do want to say that while the Netflix show is great, it’s a scripted show. It’s not meant to be a documentary,” she added.

While the details of Dahmer’s sickening crimes between 1978 and 1991 and subsequent arrest are accurately portrayed, Ms. Glass (pictured in 2014) says aspects of his formative years were completely made up.

Glenda Cleveland Wasn’t Jeffrey’s Neighbor

Ms. Glass revealed that the show’s storyline about Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland was also fictional.

In the series, Cleveland is portrayed as Dahmer’s neighbor in the Oxford apartments and has several disturbing encounters with him.

Ms. Glass revealed that the show’s storyline about Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland (played by Niecy Nash in Monster) was also fictional

Cleveland makes multiple complaints to the police about a foul smell coming from Dahmer’s apartment, but her calls are ignored because she is black.

In reality, Cleveland lived in a different building and never met Dahmer.

“That didn’t happen,” Ms. Glass said of Cleveland’s portrait, adding, “There was a neighbor who noticed a smell but didn’t complain.”

“That didn’t happen,” Ms. Glass said of Cleveland’s portrait, adding, “There was a neighbor who noticed a smell but didn’t complain.” (Pictured: Evan Peters in Monster)

However, Cleveland made several attempts to alert local law enforcement and the FBI to Dahmer’s behavior after her niece ran into one of his victims, Konerak Sinthasomphone, while trying to escape from his apartment building.

Jeffrey’s father never taught him to dissect animals

Ms Glass also said it was unlikely that Dahmer’s father Lionel taught him how to dissect animals as a child.

“I’m not sure that’s true,” said Ms. Glass, who developed a friendship with Dahmer’s parents in the 1990s.

Ms Glass also said it was unlikely that Dahmer’s father Lionel taught him how to dissect animals as a child. (Pictured: Actor Dallas Roberts as Lionel Dahmer and Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, the killer’s stepmother, on the Netflix show Monster)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV series in just two weeks. (Pictured: Evan Peters as Dahmer)

In the series, we see Lionel and his son driving around looking for road deaths to dissect in their garage.

Lionel, who worked as a research chemist, teaches his son how to cut up the dead animals as a demented form of paternal bonding.

In reality, Lionel never taught his son about dissecting, discarding, and preserving animal parts, and only found out that his son performed these grotesque acts on humans after he was arrested.

Dahmer, who was sentenced to 16 life sentences for his crimes, would write to Ms. Glass from prison about God and apparently contemplated going to heaven despite his sickening crimes. (Pictured: a scene from Monster)

Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin. Dahmer’s horrific story is chronicled in the past in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the budding serial killer.

The interview with Mrs. Glass comes as Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has broken streaming records.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the show has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV series in just two weeks.

Monster has been watched 496.1 million hours to date, with at least 56 million households having watched all 10 episodes of the series, reports Variety.

The streamer measures the popularity of their shows by counting the number of hours watched in the first 28 days, meaning the show has 16 more days to reach an even higher spot on the chart.

Starring Evan Peters as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, the show has been at number one on the English-language TV chart since its release and is also the second-most-watched English-language series in a week ever, only beat out by season 4 of Stranger Things.

It tells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, examining the major mistakes the Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation of the infamous mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia.

The show features at least 10 incidents where authorities nearly took Dahmer into custody but didn’t, prolonging the twisted crime wave.