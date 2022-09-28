Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ is accused of antisemitism after villain is portrayed as Jewish

Netflix film Do Revenge has been accused of anti-Semitism for choosing to make the villain Jewish.

The film, which has become one of the most popular titles on the platform since its September 16 release, follows Drea (Camilla Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) as they devise a plan to take revenge on each other’s enemies.

The main antagonist of the film is Max Broussard: Drea’s manipulative, misogynistic and extremely wealthy ex-boyfriend, who is played by Austin Abrams.

However, viewers on Twitter and TikTok have objected to Max wearing a Star of David necklace and using Jewish slang in the film, accusing Do Revenge of being anti-Semitic for portraying a Jewish person as the villain.

Some have also argued that the title is loosely based on Strangers on a Train, by Patricia Highsmith, who was unabashedly anti-Semitic and called herself a “Jew-hater.”

The book is not credited as source material, but Eleanor reads the title at the beginning of the film.

Netflix film Do Revenge has been accused of anti-Semitism for choosing to make the villain Jewish. The main antagonist, Max Broussard, in the center, wore a Star of David and used Yiddish slang

Above is a close-up of the Star of David necklace worn by the character throughout the film

Max, Drea’s manipulative, misogynistic and extremely wealthy ex-boyfriend played by Austin Abrams, is the film’s main villain. Pictured in another scene with his necklace

Viewers Said They Loved The Movie But Were ‘Tired’ Of Netflix Making The Villain Wear A Star Of David Necklace

FEMAIL has reached out to Netflix for comment.

From the beginning of the film, Max is portrayed as the villain. It is revealed that he pressured his ex-girlfriend to send him an intimate video of himself that he leaked to classmates.

Max is never explicitly identified as Jewish, but the teen is seen wearing a Star of David necklace several times in the film and uses the Yiddish term “kvell,” meaning he feels “happy and proud” during a speech that reveals how bad He is.

Viewers called out the streaming giant for making the film’s only visible Jewish person a villain.

Funny “coincidence” how in the movie #DoRevenge the villain of the movie wears a Star of David on his bare chest and speaks Yiddish during his evil monologue at the end of the movie, despite not telling the audience 1 HINT has given that he is #Jewish for the whole movie,” one said.

Austin, depicted behind the scenes of the film, portrays Max, who pressures Drea to send him an intimate video of himself so he can leak it to the entire school

“I wanted to thank the non-Jewish writers and director of “Do Revenge” for ensuring that the richest, most manipulative, most politically connected, lying sack of s*** character in the storyline was a man with a Magen David (Jewish star) around his neck. F*** you,” wrote another viewer.

“I really enjoyed #DoRevenge, but why did they have to say that the bad guy is Jewish at the very end, when he’s at his most nefarious? His Jewishness literally has nothing to do with it. It left a very sour taste in my mouth,” said another.

“I like almost everything about Do Revenge – the music choices were fire, I loved the camp character of the film and the actors were all good; BUT did they have to have the main villain wear a magical David during his big villain speech/scene? Signed, a weary Jew,” one wrote.

Highsmith, pictured in 1957, was vocally anti-Semitic, calling himself a “Jew-hater,” referring to the Holocaust as “semicaust” or “Holocaust Inc.”

Another wrote on TikTok: “Netflix after making the villain a misogynistic rich teenage boy, a piece of shit literally called ‘the devil’, wearing a very plain Star of David and using Yiddish slang,” another wrote. TikTok.

She added: “I have no problem with Max wearing a Star of David as Austin Abrams who plays him has Russian Jewish parents.

“The problem is that making the villain Jewish in this heavily advertised and hyped movie only adds to stereotypes of Jewish people.”

Is anyone else deeply concerned that in the new movie #DoRevenge, the villain – who represents all that is bad in society – is a white, über-rich Jewish man? Anti-Semitism is alive and well and it breaks me every time,” wrote another.

Viewers online said they felt they portrayed Max as a villain who played into the hands of various anti-Semitic stereotypes used to defame Jews

However, the Times of Israel noted that Max’s sister in the film, Gabbi, who is played by Talia Ryder, is also Jewish and is a moral figure throughout the film.

However, some noted that Gabbi had nothing attesting to her Jewish ancestry in the film like her brother did.

It has also been pointed out that Do Revenge shares similarities with the plot of Strangers on a Train by Patricia Highsmith, a 1952 novel in which two men meet by chance and decide to kill people for each other.

Patricia Highsmith was very outspoken about her distaste for Jews, going so far as to call herself a “Jew-hater.”

2017, the guard reported that the author behind Carol and The Talented Mr Ripley called the Holocaust “the semicaust” because she was disappointed that more Jews didn’t die in concentration camps.

She also referred to the Holocaust as “Holocaust Inc,” to suggest that Jews later benefited from it.

Richard Bradford, an English professor at Ulster University who wrote Devils, Lusts and Strange Desires: The Life of Patricia Highsmith in 2017, also revealed that the author’s anti-Semitic views had their roots in her years working for a Jewish publisher in the forties.

“She called him a ‘kike’ in her diaries and wrote that he had her ‘Jews’ of a decent wage,” Bradford said.

It was also reported that while living in Switzerland in the 1980s, she wrote to government agencies and newspapers under at least 40 aliases, deploring the State of Israel and the “influence” of the Jews.